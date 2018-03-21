Noble founder, non-executive director and chairman emeritus Richard Elman, 77, has resigned with immediate effect. This comes as the company is facing pressure from its creditors and shareholders.

Noble founder, non-executive director and chairman emeritus Richard Elman, 77, has resigned with immediate effect. This comes as the company is facing pressure from its creditors and shareholders. In a separate announcement on Wednesday, the commodities trading company said it intends to "vigorously resist" a lawsuit by major shareholder Goldilocks Investment accusing it of inflating profits to raise money.

​Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

Sasseur Reit, the latest candidate looking to list in Singapore, is offering 266.6 million units at 80 Singapore cents each, according to its registered prospectus filed on Wednesday. The public offer opens at 8pm on Wednesday and closes at 12pm on March 26.

US Federal Reserve likely to hike interest rates for first time in 2018

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce Wednesday the first of at least three interest rate hikes this year as the central bank works to head off inflation.

Olina Lodge, Verdun House up for collective sale for S$220m, S$60m respectively

Owners of Olina Lodge, a freehold project in prime district 10, hope that third time's the charm for their collective sale attempts and have launched their properties for en bloc sale - this time with a reserve price of S$220 million.

StanChart global CEO for commercial and private banking resigns

Standard Chartered on Wednesday said that its global CEO of the commercial and private banking business, Anna Marrs, has resigned.

OUE Commercial Reit spruces up One Raffles Place Shopping Mall

OUE Commercial Reit announced on Wednesday that its portfolio property One Raffles Place Shopping Mall will undergo asset enhancement initiatives in mid-2018 as part of efforts to revitalise the mall with a "more diverse and dynamic tenant mix".

Singapore shares close 0.06% lower on Wednesday

Share prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 2.18 points or 0.06 per cent to finish at 3,511.13.