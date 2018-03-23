You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Noble Group said on Friday that PT Atlas Resources Tbk, a coal producer listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, has filed a lawsuit in Indonesia against the company seeking compensation in excess of US$260 million.
Indonesia coal producer files lawsuit against Noble, seeks over US$260m compensation

Noble Group said on Friday that PT Atlas Resources Tbk, a coal producer listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, has filed a lawsuit in Indonesia against the company seeking compensation in excess of US$260 million.

Singapore consumer prices up 0.5% in February

Singapore's headline inflation picked up in February but stayed muted, after having been flat the month before. The consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - rose 0.5 per cent in February compared to the same month a year ago, according to Department of Statistics data released on Friday.

Brokers' take: UOB Kay Hian upgrades ST Engineering to 'buy'; CIMB, Maybank keep 'add'

Brokers UOB Kay Hian, CIMB and Maybank have issued a "buy" rating on ST Engineering (STE) as they expect the company to record higher earnings from its smart city and marine segments.

M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot

Telco M1 has announced more details of its collaboration with energy retailer Keppel Electric, which it first disclosed on Monday. Consumers can sign up for Keppel Electric's packages at the M1 Shop in IMM Jurong and enjoy discounts on new handsets or data plans during the soft launch of the Open Electricity Market (OEM), the telco said on Friday.

Singapore healthcare startup ObvioHealth raises US$3m Series A funding

ObvioHealth, a Singapore and Orlando-based company offering mobile and "site-less" clinical trials, said on Friday it has raised US$3 million in Series A funding. The financing round, led by TKS I, a life science and healthcare focused venture fund, will allow ObvioHealth to grow its operational team and support its current growth needs.

US Congress approves US$1.3t spending bill, averts third shutdown of the year

Congress gave swift approval to a US$1.3 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government open through September but broadly defies the Trump administration's wishes to reshape it.

Singapore shares close 1.94% lower on Friday

Share prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index down 67.57 points or 1.94 per cent to finish at 3,423.8.

