Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 6:30 PM

The analysts expect the MAS to tighten policy by slightly increasing the appreciation rate of the Singapore dollar's policy band.
MAS expected to tighten monetary policy in April: poll
SINGAPORE'S central bank is expected to tighten monetary policy in April for the first time in six years, with economic growth solid and the labour market showing signs of improvement, a Reuters poll of economists found.

JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales Programme
THE 0.88 hectare site at Woodlands Industrial Park E7/E8 is the third of six Confirmed List sites for the first half 2018. 

21 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
TWENTY-ONE individuals in Singapore have made it to Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia, a list which features 300 young disruptors, innovators and entrepreneurs across Asia who are under the age of 30.

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m
IN its latest group review released on Tuesday, the group stated that its 2017 after-tax profit fell 67.9 per cent from S$81 million in 2016 to to S$26 million last year, possibly a two-decade low.

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon
THE bank said that given the success of Hack2Hire recruits from 2017, it is expanding the programme's scope to hire for a wider range of technology skillsets.

A*Star to take new approach to managing R&D activities
THIS transformation covers aspects such as funding allocation and talent development, with different types of research and development activities to be managed and evaluated differently, said the agency.

SIA starts work on new concepts for its Boeing 777-9s
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has started to conceptualise new cabin products for its upcoming Boeing 777-9s, even as it is set to unveil a revamped regional business class on Wednesday.

The STI today

Singapore shares close up 0.79% on Tuesday
SINGAPORE shares snapped their four-day losing streak on Tuesday, as trade war tensions eased. The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 26.89 points, or 0.79 per cent, at the close, to 3,439.35. 


 

Mar 27, 2018
Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

Mar 27, 2018
SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

Mar 27, 2018
Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Mar 27, 2018
Mar 27, 2018
Mar 27, 2018
Mar 27, 2018
