Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 6:30 PM

SGX proposes safeguards for dual class share listings on main board
SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday entered into the final consultation stage for dual class share (DCS) listings, unveiling detailed rules and safeguards proposed, as it paves the way for the controversial structure on its main board.

SIA spending US$350m on new seats for 787-10s
THE highlight onboard is a new premium seat, which will be deployed on medium-haul flights up to an eight-hour radius. 

Substantial shareholder Burwill plans to acquire HK$30m of shares in Alliance Mineral
ALLIANCE Mineral Assets told shareholders that as part of its ongoing capital management exercise, it has been in discussions with various potential interested funders, including Burwill, but no term sheet, memorandum of understanding or definitive agreements has been entered into. 

Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore this year
IN a filing to the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Sasseur Asset Management, the manager of Sasseur Reit, announced that 1.18 billion units in the trust currently in issue and held by Sasseur Cayman Holding II (Cayman Holdco) were listed on SGX's Mainboard.

SPH and Kajima break ground on 680-unit The Woodleigh Residences at landmark Bidadari project
THE first private residential-cum-retail development that is shaping up in the new Bidadari estate will offer some 680 residential units and close to 28,000 square metres of retail gross floor area.

Customers more satisfied with finance & insurance, healthcare sectors last year
The improvements in customer satisfaction in these sectors drove the overall or national score on customer satisfaction for 2017 to a new high of 72.9 points out of a 100, up from 71.8 points in 2016.

The STI today

Singapore shares close down 1.64% on Wednesday
IT lost 56.57 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 3,382.78, while, across the bourse, losers beat gainers by a resounding 318 to 115.

 

Government & Economy

Malaysia's economy to get boost from exports, consumption in 2018

Thai parties call for junta to finally unshackle politics

Malaysian bid to redraw electoral boundaries sparks anger

US, South Korea to revise trade pact with currency side-deal, autos concessions

PSA's Tan Chong Meng among 5 new members joining JTC board

Slippery start for Venezuela's petro crypto coin

Editor's Choice

Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

