Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 6:30 PM

In a March 26 announcement, Noble had said that its restructuring is fair and equitable to shareholders on the basis that senior creditors are the economic owners of Noble.
Goldilocks says liquidation not the only option to Noble's restructuring
GOLDILOCKS Investment Company, a major shareholder of Noble Group, on Thursday issued another statement highlighting "serious inaccuracies and deficiencies" of Noble's response to the Singapore bourse regarding its restructuring support agreement (RSA).

Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut
SEMBCORP Industries' chief executive Neil McGregor and top management are voluntarily taking a pay cut of 15 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, the company revealed on Thursday in its latest annual report. 

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m
THE number of properties sold in auction sales rose to 11 units in the first quarter of 2018, from eight in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Midas units yet to remit funds due for noteholders' redemption
MIDAS Holdings on Thursday said that despite instructions given to its subsidiaries, Jilin Midas Aluminium Industries and Jilin Midas Light Alloy (JMLA), to remit funds to its Singapore office for the redemption of its US$30 million 7 per cent notes due 2017 (now extended to 2018), the company has not received any funds yet.

Schneider Electric opens East Asia and Japan headquarters in Singapore
THE headquarters, located at 50 Kallang Avenue, will consolidate the company's Singapore operations at four other offices in Changi, Penjuru, Ang Mo Kio and Ayer Rajah. 

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense
SEMBCORP Marine (SembMarine) has seen an uptick in enquiries and invitations to tender from oil companies in recent months, particularly in the offshore production sector, but competition remains strong and margins remain depressed.

Trade war benefits nobody, says Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat
Singapore is monitoring closely the US trade measures and rising tensions with China, said Mr Heng on Thursday. He was speaking to reporters ahead of the 4th Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting which will be held in Singapore next week.

Singapore shares close up 1.34% on Thursday
SINGAPORE shares saw a mild recovery on Thursday, as the Straits Times Index rose 45.19 points, or 1.34 per cent, to 3,427.97.

 

Mar 29, 2018
Mar 29, 2018
Mar 29, 2018
