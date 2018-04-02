The Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) overall private home price index rose 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of this year over the preceding quarter, based on a flash estimate released on Monday morning.

Chancery Court at Dunearn Road up for en bloc sale at S$390m

IF it succeeds, it will leave just five of Singapore's 18 former HUDC estates still around.

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

PRICES of resale government flats have dropped for six consecutive quarters, according to flash estimates from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday.

MAS forms financial industry group to set rules for responsible use of AI, data

The 10-member Fairness, Ethics, Accountability and Transparency (Feat) Committee will be co-chaired by MAS chief data officer David Hardoon and PrimePartners co-founder Hsieh Fu Hua, the MAS said in a statement on Monday.

SIA expands HighFlyer programme with addition of Lufthansa, SWISS

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is adding Lufthansa and SWISS as partner airlines to its corporate programme HighFlyer, allowing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to also rack up points on eligible sectors flown by these two carriers.

New Enterprise Singapore to provide differentiated support for businesses: Iswaran

THE newly formed Enterprise Singapore (ESG) will provide differentiated programmes and support for companies according to their specific needs, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran said on Monday at the official launch of the business development agency.

OCBC Bank inks agreement with Bank of Shanghai to capture Belt and Road opportunities

OCBC Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bank of Shanghai to help companies expand across countries covered by China's Belt and Road Initiative - which calls for massive development of infrastructure along key trade routes.

Singapore shares end marginally higher, off intraday high

AFTER opening at 3,439.04, the Straits Times Index closed at 3,430.76, up 0.08 per cent, or 2.79 points, from Thursday.