You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 6:30 PM

construction.jpg
The construction sector - while still the most guilty sector for delayed payments - showed notable improvement.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Corporate payment performance improves in Q1; construction sector still lags
SINGAPORE'S construction sector recorded the highest percentage of delayed bill payments for the ninth consecutive quarter, but the overall payment performance of local firms got off to a strong start in the first three months of 2018.

Accuron Medtech divests Veredus Labs to Sekisui Chemical
SEKISUI Chemical, a high-performance plastics company based in Japan, is acquiring homegrown Veredus Laboratories, a molecular diagnostics kit maker, in one of the largest-ever exits in the local medtech space.

Burden of rescuing failed banks in Singapore likely to rest on MAS, shareholders: Moody's
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is more likely to resolve a failing bank by getting equity holders to pay the price than by forcing creditors to accept haircuts, Moody's Investors Service has said in a report.

Private school grads in Singapore lag markedly behind peers from public universities in job market: survey
Nearly half of them - 47.4 per cent - found full-time permanent work six months after finishing their studies, compared with 78.4 per cent for their peers from three publicly-funded universities. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banyan Tree, Vanke JV acquires all hotel assets of Banyan Tree China Hospitality Fund
A JOINT venture (JV) between Banyan Tree Holdings and Chinese real estate developer Vanke has acquired all the hotel assets of the Banyan Tree China Hospitality Fund for 1.35 billion yuan (S$282.2 million) as part of plans to form a strategic partnership in China.

Airbnb hosts who made illegal short-term home rentals fined S$60,000 in first case before Singapore court
This is the first case of prosecution for a breach of the Urban Redevelopment Authority's rules on short-term rentals. Rules making home sharing illegal kicked in on May 15 last year.

The STI today

Singapore shares close lower on Tuesday, dragged down by Wall Street
THE Straits Times Index traded within the range of 3,387.38 to 3,412.15, before settling at 3,412.15, down 0.54 per cent, or 18.61 points, from Monday's close. 

 

Government & Economy

Eurozone factory boom stumbles again in March but growth solid: PMI

Singapore Parliament at half-time recess; to reconvene on May 7 with first President's Address drafted by 4G ministers

Malaysia's February export growth seen slowing to 8.3%: poll

Social scientist Lily Kong to become first Singaporean academic to head SMU

New York Fed to launch US Libor contender, slow takeup seen

Australia holds key rate as weaker currency aids growth outlook

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road up for en bloc sale at S$390m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Corporate payment performance improves in Q1; construction sector still lags

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Apr 3, 2018
Consumer

Airbnb hosts who made illegal short-term home rentals fined S$60,000 in first case before Singapore court

Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Network specialist Ntegrator bags S$17.3m worth of contracts for 'nationwide' project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening