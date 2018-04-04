An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

GERMAN testing, inspection and certification company TÜV SÜD has started construction of its S$100 million hub at the International Business Park (IBP) on Wednesday, marking the company's first major real estate investment outside of its German headquarters.

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

SHARE buybacks for Singapore-listed counters rose to a 30-month high in March, with 26 stocks repurchasing some 86 million shares at S$222 million.

A*Star, Canada's Hydro-Quebec to set up US$20m lab at Biopolis

THE 30-man laboratory - staffed by A*Star's NanoBio Lab and Hydro-Quebec - is aiming to improve advanced solid-state batteries, touted to be a safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries, which have seen wide proliferation in consumer electronics but are susceptible to exploding.

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

SEMICONDUCTOR giant Micron Technology on Wednesday broke ground in North Coast to add new cleanroom space to meet future manufacturing requirements for its 3D NAND flash memory products.

ST Telemedia, Thai developer TICON to build, operate data centres in Thailand

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has entered into a strategic partnership with TICON, a Thai developer and total solutions provider of industrial properties, to develop and operate data centres in Thailand, the Singapore-based operator of data centres said on Wednesday.

COEs end mostly lower

Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly lower in the latest tender Wednesday (April 4) as demand from private-hire operators dissipates in the light of Uber's exit from the market.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on escalating trade tension

The Straits Times Index (STI) tumbled 2.12 per cent, or 72.29 points, to close at 3,339.86.