Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 6:30 PM

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.
Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park
GERMAN testing, inspection and certification company TÜV SÜD has started construction of its S$100 million hub at the International Business Park (IBP) on Wednesday, marking the company's first major real estate investment outside of its German headquarters.

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March
SHARE buybacks for Singapore-listed counters rose to a 30-month high in March, with 26 stocks repurchasing some 86 million shares at S$222  million.

A*Star, Canada's Hydro-Quebec to set up US$20m lab at Biopolis
THE 30-man laboratory - staffed by A*Star's NanoBio Lab and Hydro-Quebec - is aiming to improve advanced solid-state batteries, touted to be a safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries, which have seen wide proliferation in consumer electronics but are susceptible to exploding.

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
SEMICONDUCTOR giant Micron Technology on Wednesday broke ground in North Coast to add new cleanroom space to meet future manufacturing requirements for its 3D NAND flash memory products. 

ST Telemedia, Thai developer TICON to build, operate data centres in Thailand
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has entered into a strategic partnership with TICON, a Thai developer and total solutions provider of industrial properties, to develop and operate data centres in Thailand, the Singapore-based operator of data centres said on Wednesday.

COEs end mostly lower
Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly lower in the latest tender Wednesday (April 4) as demand from private-hire operators dissipates in the light of Uber's exit from the market.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on escalating trade tension
The Straits Times Index (STI) tumbled 2.12 per cent, or 72.29 points, to close at 3,339.86.  

 

Government & Economy

China announces additional tariffs on US$50b of US goods including soya beans, cars

A*Star, Canada's Hydro-Quebec to set up US$20m lab at Biopolis

Beijing to announce retaliatory trade steps on Wednesday afternoon: China state media journalist

Tears, budget battles and mascots: the tricky path to Tokyo 2020

Malaysian PM Najib promises RM1.46b raise for civil servants ahead of polls

South Korea musicians return after rare Pyongyang joint concert

