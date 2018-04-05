You are here

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 6:30 PM

SGX Regco calls on Noble's creditors to reconsider restructuring proposal
SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX Regco) has become the latest to call on Noble Group and its senior creditors to reconsider its restructuring proposal so as to allow its shareholders to freely vote on the proposal.

Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
JOINING Mr Tan are Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC Lily Neo; and National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School dean Bernard Yeung, who is also the school's Stephen Riady Distinguished Professor of Finance, Strategy and Policy.

HDB resale prices up 0.8% in March from February but down 1.9% y-o-y: SRX
RESALE prices of Housing Board flats rose 0.8 per cent in March from February, the month of Chinese New Year, but dropped by 1.9 per cent from a year ago, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.

AEM added S$77m of orders over two months, now has S$192m for 2018 delivery
PRECISION manufacturer AEM Holdings has received S$192 million of sales orders for deliver in 2018 as at April 1, S$77 million more than its last update on Feb 1, the company said on Thursday during the market's midday break.

Information of over 65,000 S'pore Facebook users may have been improperly shared
THE social media giant said on Thursday that the information of 65,009 Facebook users here were likely affected in the growing data breach involving Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy firm which applies data mining and analysis to elections.

CapitaLand to launch all-in-one e-payment service at 17 malls
The partnerships announced on Thursday will integrate five e-payment modes in StarPay: GrabPay, NETSPay, DBS PayLah!, American Express and Alipay.

Midas appoints new non-executive chairman, re-designates 2 directors
TROUBLED railway-parts maker Midas Holdings has appointed Chan Soo Sen as its new non-executive chairman and re-designated two independent non-executive directors Tong Din Eu and Xu Wei Dong as executive directors, it said late Wednesday. 

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher as investors shrug off trade conflict
After opening at 3,389.19, the Straits Times Index (STI) ended at 3,405.65, up almost 2 per cent, or 65.95 points, from Wednesday's close. 

 

Broadcom keeps promise to move to US from Singapore, after blocked Qualcomm bid

Bus depot foreman jailed a year for cheating SBS Transit out of more than S$200,000

South-east Asia needs tax moves for infrastructure: Maybank

China's state media warns of pain for Trump in trade battle

Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook

Indonesia says domestic market to shelter economy from trade war

Apr 5, 2018
Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

Apr 5, 2018
Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

Apr 5, 2018
Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Apr 5, 2018
SGX Regco calls on Noble's creditors to reconsider restructuring proposal

AEM added S$77m of orders over two months, now has S$192m for 2018 delivery

Apr 5, 2018
HDB resale prices up 0.8% in March from February but down 1.9% y-o-y: SRX

Information of over 65,000 S'pore Facebook users may have been improperly shared

