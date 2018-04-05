SGX Regco calls on Noble's creditors to reconsider restructuring proposal

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX Regco) has become the latest to call on Noble Group and its senior creditors to reconsider its restructuring proposal so as to allow its shareholders to freely vote on the proposal.

Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board

JOINING Mr Tan are Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC Lily Neo; and National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School dean Bernard Yeung, who is also the school's Stephen Riady Distinguished Professor of Finance, Strategy and Policy.

HDB resale prices up 0.8% in March from February but down 1.9% y-o-y: SRX

RESALE prices of Housing Board flats rose 0.8 per cent in March from February, the month of Chinese New Year, but dropped by 1.9 per cent from a year ago, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property on Thursday.

AEM added S$77m of orders over two months, now has S$192m for 2018 delivery

PRECISION manufacturer AEM Holdings has received S$192 million of sales orders for deliver in 2018 as at April 1, S$77 million more than its last update on Feb 1, the company said on Thursday during the market's midday break.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Information of over 65,000 S'pore Facebook users may have been improperly shared

THE social media giant said on Thursday that the information of 65,009 Facebook users here were likely affected in the growing data breach involving Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy firm which applies data mining and analysis to elections.

CapitaLand to launch all-in-one e-payment service at 17 malls

The partnerships announced on Thursday will integrate five e-payment modes in StarPay: GrabPay, NETSPay, DBS PayLah!, American Express and Alipay.

Midas appoints new non-executive chairman, re-designates 2 directors

TROUBLED railway-parts maker Midas Holdings has appointed Chan Soo Sen as its new non-executive chairman and re-designated two independent non-executive directors Tong Din Eu and Xu Wei Dong as executive directors, it said late Wednesday.

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher as investors shrug off trade conflict

After opening at 3,389.19, the Straits Times Index (STI) ended at 3,405.65, up almost 2 per cent, or 65.95 points, from Wednesday's close.