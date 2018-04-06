You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 6:30 PM

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
“In commodity trading, you cannot afford bonds with coupon of 10 per cent,” Iceberg wrote in a post on Friday. “This is a very low margin industry and the assumption that Noble with its cash flow generation will be able to pay this kind of interest is nonsense.”
PHOTO: REUTERS

Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors
UNSUSTAINABLY high financing costs will place Noble Group's future at risk even after its proposed restructuring, Iceberg Research said on Friday as it reiterated its call to replace the commodity company's management.

Ezion to raise up to S$50m in share and options deal with Temasek's Pavilion
OFFSHORE and marine (O&M) group Ezion Holdings could raise up to S$50 million through a placement of shares and options to its first strategic investor in this prolonged industry downturn.

Daily turnover on SGX grew 4% in March to S$1.3b, but daily volume fell 26%
AN average of S$1.32 billion of trades took place each session in March on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) securities market, a 4.3 per cent improvement over year-ago levels, according to data released by the market operator on Friday.

ExxonMobil installs new lubes reactor in Singapore refinery expansion project
EXXONMOBIL, which is upgrading its Singapore refinery to increase the production of base oil - an ingredient used in manufacturing lubricants - has successfully installed a new lubes reactor. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15
THE Uber app, which was due to be deactivated on April 8, will now stay on till April 15 as the competition watchdog decides on its next move.

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017
MR Tsien received S$9.69 million in 2017. In 2016, his total remuneration was S$8.38 million.

The STI today

Singapore shares shrug of trade tension to end higher
AFTER opening at 3,392.76, the Straits Times Index (STI) ended at 3,442.5, up 36.85 points, or 1.08 per cent, from its previous day's close. 

 

Government & Economy

Asean remains open to trade, financial inclusion: Heng Swee Keat

MAS reminds financial institutions to stay vigilant against fraudulent fund transfers

Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15

South Korea's political princess lands in prison

Former South Korea president Park Geun Hye jailed 24 years for corruption

South Korea's ex-president Park Geun Hye found guilty of bribery, abuse of power

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
4 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

ZBJ-SPH joint venture ZomWork ties up with SIRS to launch Gig Economy Immersion Programme

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily turnover on SGX grew 4% in March to S$1.3b, but daily volume fell 26%

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ezion to raise up to S$50m in share and options deal with Temasek's Pavilion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening