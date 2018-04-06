“In commodity trading, you cannot afford bonds with coupon of 10 per cent,” Iceberg wrote in a post on Friday. “This is a very low margin industry and the assumption that Noble with its cash flow generation will be able to pay this kind of interest is nonsense.”

Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors

UNSUSTAINABLY high financing costs will place Noble Group's future at risk even after its proposed restructuring, Iceberg Research said on Friday as it reiterated its call to replace the commodity company's management.

Ezion to raise up to S$50m in share and options deal with Temasek's Pavilion

OFFSHORE and marine (O&M) group Ezion Holdings could raise up to S$50 million through a placement of shares and options to its first strategic investor in this prolonged industry downturn.

Daily turnover on SGX grew 4% in March to S$1.3b, but daily volume fell 26%

AN average of S$1.32 billion of trades took place each session in March on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) securities market, a 4.3 per cent improvement over year-ago levels, according to data released by the market operator on Friday.

ExxonMobil installs new lubes reactor in Singapore refinery expansion project

EXXONMOBIL, which is upgrading its Singapore refinery to increase the production of base oil - an ingredient used in manufacturing lubricants - has successfully installed a new lubes reactor.

Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15

THE Uber app, which was due to be deactivated on April 8, will now stay on till April 15 as the competition watchdog decides on its next move.

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017

MR Tsien received S$9.69 million in 2017. In 2016, his total remuneration was S$8.38 million.

The STI today

Singapore shares shrug of trade tension to end higher

AFTER opening at 3,392.76, the Straits Times Index (STI) ended at 3,442.5, up 36.85 points, or 1.08 per cent, from its previous day's close.