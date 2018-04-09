The site can potentially yield 87 apartment units with an average size of 70 sq m gross floor area, subject to the relevant authorities’ approval, said Cushman & Wakefield.

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

THE owners of United Mansion have put the walk-up apartment at 592 to 614 East Coast Road up for public tender with a reserve price of S$98 million, or S$1,485 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) with no development charges payable, Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), the appointed marketing agent for the sale, said on Monday.

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

THE MindChamps PreSchool Global Fund will invest directly or indirectly in country preschool fund products, with schools to be run under the "MindChamps" brand.

Keppel O&M wins order from Sinanju for Singapore's first LNG-powered bunker tanker

LICENSED marine fuel supplier Sinanju Tankers Holdings has placed a newbuild order through a project partner with a unit of Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) for Singapore's first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered dual-fuel bunker tanker.

Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch

OXLEY Holdings sold 129 units, or 76 per cent, of the 170-unit The Verandah Residences over the weekend launch of the freehold condominium near the South Buona Vista neighbourhood.

Landmark Tower up for collective sale with S$285m reserve price

AT the reserve price, the unit land rate is about S$1,400 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) after factoring in the lease top-up premium.

Bank of China, ICBC join 7 other banks offering PayNow in Singapore

CHINESE banks - Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) - have been added to the list of banks offering PayNow on Monday, making it a total of nine banks offering the peer-to-peer funds transfer service to consumers in Singapore, the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said.

SIA named world's best airline by TripAdvisor

THE national carrier also landed awards for Best Airline in Asia, Best International First Class in the World and in Asia, Best Economy Class in the World and in Asia, Travellers' Choice Business Class in Asia and Travellers' Choice Premium Economy Class in Asia.

Singapore shares close 0.2% higher

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse shrugged off last Friday's steep losses in Wall Street with the key Straits Times Index gaining 7.5 points or 0.2 per cent to finish at 3,449.96 on Monday.