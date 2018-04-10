Resale prices for condominiums and private apartments moved up again, to hit a new high in March 2018, a private real estate portal survey has said.

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

Co-living startup Hmlet to launch second co-living building near Newton

Hmlet, which will lease the entire 30,000 square foot building from ANB Investment, will rebrand the building as Hmlet @ Sarkies and offer living space for up to 80 members.

Moody's raises ESR-Reit outlook to 'stable', affirms 'Baa3' investment grade rating

THE revision "reflects the improvement in the trust's credit profile and capital structure, following its reduction in debt levels through the application of equity proceeds," Moody's analyst Rachel Chua said.

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

RICHARD Elman, the founder and largest shareholder of Noble Group Ltd, is pushing the embattled commodities trader's creditors for a new restructuring deal, according to people familiar with the matter, casting fresh doubt on the survival of the company.

Casa Meyfort in Meyer Road relaunches en bloc tender, asking S$340m

THE owners of the Casa Meyfort condominium in the Meyer Road neighbourhood are relaunching a public tender for a collective sale after the earlier December 2017 offering at a reserve price of S$340 million failed to draw a successful bid.

Singapore again best in Asia-Pacific in attracting talent, 2nd globally: Insead

FOR the fifth straight year, Singapore was tops in attracting and developing talent in the Asia-Pacific region for the fifth straight year while pipped by only Switzerland globally, according to an index compiled by French business school Insead.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.5% higher

RISK appetite in the Singapore bourse regained some heft from the much-awaited speech by China's President Xi Jinping that helped relieve some fears over a global trade war.