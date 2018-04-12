Retail sales rose in February, due in part to the Chinese New Year festive season, according to Thursday's Department of Statistics release.

Singapore retail sales up 8.6% in Feb, thanks to Chinese New Year effect

FEBRUARY'S retail takings were up 8.6 per cent from the same month last year, with total retail sales value estimated at S$3.7 billion, up from S$3.4 billion in February 2017.

7 local businesses selected for SME accelerator programme in Singapore

THE seven SMEs are: CK Department Store, International Labs, Angel Supermart, Siam Coconut, Straits Healthcare, Lih Ming Construction, and Acepac International.

88 Market Street secures JPMorgan as anchor office tenant; named 'CapitaSpring'

JP Morgan will take up 155,000 square feet - or close to a quarter of the 635,000 sq ft of net lettable area at CapitaSpring, occupying levels 24 to 30 of the tower in prime Raffles Place.

Greater danger from a trade war is in souring of Sino-US ties, impact on Asia: PM Lee

Such an outcome "would make it very difficult for all the countries in Asia who are trying very hard to become friends with both, or stay friends with both," PM Lee told Singapore reporters at the end of his five-day visit to China.

SUTL, StarHub to launch digital marketplace for yacht charters, other marina-related services

MARINA developer and operator SUTL Enterprise has inked a deal with telco StarHub to launch a peer-to-peer digital marketplace for marina-related services like yacht charters and private jet hires.

AssetsCo tender for Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail attracts 6 potential bidders

THE company, called the assets company (AssetsCo), will be responsible for designing, building, financing and maintaining all rolling stock, as well as designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining all rail assets such as trackwork, power, signalling and telecommunications for the high-speed rail network.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.32% lower on Thursday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index down 11.15 points or 0.32 per cent to finish at 3,468.61.