Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Apr 13, 2018 - 6:30 PM

MAS tightens Singdollar policy for first time in 6 years
MAS said on Friday that it is slightly increasing the slope of the Singdollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band to allow for "modest and gradual" appreciation, moving away from the neutral stance it has held since April 2016.

Singapore economy grows 4.3% in Q1 in line with forecasts
SINGAPORE'S economy expanded 4.3 per cent in the first three months of 2018 on the back of strong manufacturing growth, according to Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) advance estimates out on Friday. 

CCCS: Grab cannot take over Uber's data, Uber app shutdown postponed again to May 7
UBER'S ride-hailing platform will continue to be available and functional in Singapore until May 7 when it will terminate, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) directed on Friday.

Manulife US Reit acquires 2 US properties for US$387m; sets up US$1b multicurrency debt issuance programme
THE properties acquired are 1750 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC and the Phipps Tower in Buckhead, Atlanta, Manulife US Reit said in filings with the Singapore Exchange.

Dissident Datapulse shareholders set June target to declare 20 cents per share payout
DISSIDENT shareholders of Datapulse Technology said on Friday that they can declare an interim dividend of 20 Singapore cents per share before June 14, 2018 if they gain control of the board, but acknowledged the challenge of paying more through a capital reduction exercise. 

Delfi acquires license to Van Houten chocolate brand for US$13m
THE deal which will be financed through internal resources, will see Delfi acquire the "exclusive and perpetual" rights to the brand in certain key markets in Asia and Oceania, including Australia and New Zealand.

Singapore shares close nearly 1% higher
LED by gains in the three banking stocks, the Straits Times Index rose 32.7 points or 0.9 per cent to finish at 3,501.30 on Friday.

 

ECB looks down stimulus exit path as politics threaten economy

Sister of Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress probed for her own tantrum

Indonesia steamrolls bootleg booze as death toll nears 100

Taiwan president watches naval drill as China tensions grow

'I will arrest you': Duterte warns ICC lawyer to steer clear of Philippines

Trump says US would rejoin TPP only if offered better deal

Apr 13, 2018
Dual class listings are a 'go' - but alone won't give SGX its edge

Apr 13, 2018
Ezion, China Merchants in talks that could lead to asset injections

Apr 13, 2018
Asian Healthcare Specialists prices IPO at S$0.23 a share

