Noble will drop a provision from its restructuring proposal that has drawn criticism for attempting to treat shareholders differently depending on how they vote, the company's chairman said in an open letter late Wednesday.

IHH offers to invest 40b rupees in Fortis for equity

IN a regulatory filing on Thursday afternoon, Singapore-listed IHH said that on Wednesday, Apr 18, it issued a strictly non-binding letter to the Fortis board, expressing its readiness to infuse up to 40 billion rupees through a preferential allotment of equity shares at a price not exceeding 160 rupees per share.

COE vehicle quota for May to July falls by 4% as zero growth policy continues

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a statement on Thursday said that there will be 24,614 COEs available from May to July - down 4 per cent from the previous quarter of 25,632.

Tender deadline for KL-Singapore High Speed Rail company extended to December

The initial deadline for the submission of bids for the AssetsCo tender was June 29. The tender was jointly called by MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp) and SG HSR Pte Ltd (SG HSR) on Dec 20, 2017.

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

China will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on halogenated butyl rubber imported from the United States, European Union and Singapore, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

European Union, Singapore a step closer to signing free trade agreement

IN the first step towards signing and concluding the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA), the European Commission has presented the outcome of the negotiations to the European Council.

Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust

The sale is among the largest in value in recent years for a standalone retail mall with an original 999-year leasehold, said Colliers International which brokered the deal.

SIA stays on board as Singapore F1 title sponsor till 2019

SIA's chief executive Goh Choon Phong said that Singapore's night race is the "highlight of Singapore's sporting calendar" and that SIA was "thrilled to continue" as title sponsor.

Singapore shares close 1.2% higher

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse rose with the key Straits Times Index finishing at 3,598.73 on Thursday - up 41 points or 1.2 per cent.