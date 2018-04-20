You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Apr 20, 2018

Goldilocks says working on alternative restructuring plan for Noble; includes trade finance, working capital
GOLDILOCKS Investment Company on Friday said it is working on an alternative restructuring plan for Noble Group with other investors, and called on shareholders to repopulate the Noble board in support of its initiatives. 

Singapore casinos will face greater global competition, disruption, says minister
GIVEN the increasingly complex gaming landscape in Singapore, there is a need to consider greater consolidation of casino regulatory functions, said Second Minister for Manpower and Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

Tharman reappointed MAS chairman; Chaly Mah to join board as Lim Chee Onn retires
DEPUTY Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been reappointed chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), while Lim Chee Onn, senior international adviser at Ascendas-Singbridge will be stepping down, the MAS announced in a press statement on Friday.

Asian Healthcare Specialists, SLB debut above placement, IPO prices on Catalist
ORTHOPAEDIC services provider Asian Healthcare Specialists (AHS) and property developer SLB Development opened above their placement and initial public offering (IPO) prices respectively, in their Catalist debuts on Friday.

Datapulse board members keep their roles as proposed diversification pushed through at EGM
AFTER a heated three-hour meeting at Datapulse Technology's EGM, the company's existing board members have managed to keep their job as the appointment of new proposed directors was voted out.

Emas Offshore succeeds in appeal against Oslo delisting
EMAS Offshore's appeal against being delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange has succeeded, the offshore gas and oil services provider said in a filing on Friday.

Grab launches GrabShuttle school-bus service
RIDE-sharing app Grab has launched a new shuttle service for students and school staff in Singapore, touting it as a more convenient and flexible option than the usual school-bus services.

StarHub names Peter Kaliaropoulos as chief executive after global search
STARHUB has appointed Australian Peter Kaliaropoulos as its new chief executive with effect from July 9, 2018, said the telco.

Singapore shares close lower on Friday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index down 25.35 points or 0.7 per cent to finish at 3,573.38.

 

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Goldilocks says working on alternative restructuring plan for Noble; includes trade finance, working capital

Singapore casinos will face greater global competition, disruption, says minister

Tharman reappointed MAS chairman; Chaly Mah to join board as Lim Chee Onn retires

Grab launches GrabShuttle school-bus service

