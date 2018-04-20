Goldilocks says working on alternative restructuring plan for Noble; includes trade finance, working capital

GOLDILOCKS Investment Company on Friday said it is working on an alternative restructuring plan for Noble Group with other investors, and called on shareholders to repopulate the Noble board in support of its initiatives.

Singapore casinos will face greater global competition, disruption, says minister

GIVEN the increasingly complex gaming landscape in Singapore, there is a need to consider greater consolidation of casino regulatory functions, said Second Minister for Manpower and Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

Tharman reappointed MAS chairman; Chaly Mah to join board as Lim Chee Onn retires

DEPUTY Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been reappointed chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), while Lim Chee Onn, senior international adviser at Ascendas-Singbridge will be stepping down, the MAS announced in a press statement on Friday.

Asian Healthcare Specialists, SLB debut above placement, IPO prices on Catalist

ORTHOPAEDIC services provider Asian Healthcare Specialists (AHS) and property developer SLB Development opened above their placement and initial public offering (IPO) prices respectively, in their Catalist debuts on Friday.

Datapulse board members keep their roles as proposed diversification pushed through at EGM

AFTER a heated three-hour meeting at Datapulse Technology's EGM, the company's existing board members have managed to keep their job as the appointment of new proposed directors was voted out.

Emas Offshore succeeds in appeal against Oslo delisting

EMAS Offshore's appeal against being delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange has succeeded, the offshore gas and oil services provider said in a filing on Friday.

Grab launches GrabShuttle school-bus service

RIDE-sharing app Grab has launched a new shuttle service for students and school staff in Singapore, touting it as a more convenient and flexible option than the usual school-bus services.

StarHub names Peter Kaliaropoulos as chief executive after global search

STARHUB has appointed Australian Peter Kaliaropoulos as its new chief executive with effect from July 9, 2018, said the telco.

Singapore shares close lower on Friday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index down 25.35 points or 0.7 per cent to finish at 3,573.38.