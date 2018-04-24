The consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - edged up 0.2 per cent in March compared with the same month last year, according to Department of Statistics data released on Monday.

Singapore consumer prices edge up 0.2% in March, below economist expectations

SINGAPORE'S inflation remained muted in March, as the cost of food and services rose more slowly compared with the preceding month.

Noble rejects Goldilocks' nomination of 5 directors, cites use of nominee account

NOBLE Group has rejected substantial shareholder Goldilocks' attempt to nominate five non-executive directors at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on April 30.

Freehold commercial site at former New World Amusement Park launched for sale

On Monday, marketing agent JLL said that the indicative guide price of the site is about S$13.5 million, reflecting a unit land rate of about $1,392 per square feet per plot ratio.

Park House launched for en bloc sale for S$308m

This reflects a land rate of approximately S$2,387 per sq ft per plot ratio, or S$2,170 per sq ft per plot ratio after taking into consideration the 10 per cent bonus gross floor area allowed for balconies.

Standard Life no longer CityDev substantial shareholder; sold S$4.7m of shares at S$12.90 each

SCOTLAND-based fund manager Standard Life Aberdeen is no longer a substantial shareholder of Singapore-listed property developer City Developments after selling S$4.7 million of shares on the open market at S$12.90 apiece.

Halcyon Agri completes purchase of 4 Indonesian rubber factories for lowered S$86.8m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Halcyon Agri Corporation has completed the acquisition of four Indonesian rubber factories for S$86.75 million, lower than the initially indicated S$105.3 million.

The STI today

Singapore shares close up by 0.17% on Monday

SINGAPORE shares saw an uneventful session on Monday, with the Straits Times Index edging up by 6.16 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 3,579.54.