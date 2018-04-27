You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Apr 27, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Singapore's economic outlook for 2018 remains positive despite global trade risks: MAS
MAS reiterated its expectation for full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth to come in "slightly above the middle of the forecast range" of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent. 

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010
This marks the steepest quarter-on-quarter gain since Q2 2010, when the private home prices climbed 5.3 per cent.

JTC awards tenders for Tuas industrial sites to Soilbuild Group, Bonco Enterprise
BONCO Enterprise won the tender for a 6,280 square metre site at Plot 23 of Tuas South Link 3 with a price of S$2.8 million as the sole bidder.Soilbuild Group beat out one other bidder to snag the 27,180 sq m site at Tuas Bay Close for S$29.9 million.

Singapore court halts Noble Group's shareholder meeting on Monday: lawyer
The move is a blow to Singapore-listed Noble, which is in the midst of a crucial debt restructuring process and has said it plans to hold a special meeting of its shareholders' after its annual general meeting.

Personal data panel seeking views on Do Not Call Provisions, Spam control Act
A REVIEW of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) is being undertaken to better protect consumers from unsolicited commercial messages like telemarketing and spam messages, and reduce ambiguity for organisations in complying with differing requirements when sending commercial messages, the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) said on Friday.

SIA to begin world's longest non-stop flights by end-2018: Singapore to New York in 19 hours
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is expected to pick up its new ultra-long-range aircraft in the third quarter of the year, with non-stop flights to New York due to be launched before the end of the year.

Singapore shares close up 0.2% on Friday
THE Straits Times Index inched up by 7.19 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 3,577.21

 

Two Koreas agree to end war this year, pursue denuclearization

Personal data panel seeking views on Do Not Call Provisions, Spam control Act

Southeast Asian leaders to vow to fight protectionism

MAS announces senior management changes

Fewer women in good-paying jobs, not unequal wages, behind gender pay gap: Korn Ferry

China, India leaders to hold summit after border row

