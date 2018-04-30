You are here

Mon, Apr 30, 2018 - 6:30 PM

About four in five Singapore manufacturers expect business to stay the same for the six months to September, while a net weighted balance of 13 per cent see things improving from the first quarter of 2018.
PHOTO: REUTERS

More firms in manufacturing, services optimistic about business prospects for next 6 months: EDB, DOS
MORE firms in the services and manufacturing sectors are upbeat about business prospects for the next six months, with sentiment for both industries improving from the previous quarter, two surveys show.  

Alstom to supply 17 new MRT trains for North-East Line and Circle Line in S$250m deal
THE new trains will all be equipped with condition monitoring systems, which can track the health of onboard equipment, thus allowing operators to carry out predictive maintenance to boost reliability.

Singapore could use more hotel rooms as occupancy to stay above 84%: Colliers
SINGAPORE still needs a "significant" number of hotel rooms to keep pace with rising tourist numbers in future despite substantial growth in room supply over the last three years, according to real estate agency Colliers International.

Completed condo prices 1% higher in March than February: NUS index
THE price increase rose from the 0.5 per cent rise seen in February, based on the revised index value for that month.

Developers paying 'almost nothing' in extension charges this year: SLA chairman
IT is an indication of the active property market which includes purchases of replacement homes by en bloc sellers, said Mr Lim Sim Seng who was speaking to Business Times on the sidelines of the DBS Group Holdings' first-quarter results briefing.

PUB to generate solar power from Bedok, Lower Seletar reservoirs to run operations
PUB said on Monday that it has called a tender to conduct engineering studies for the deployment of floating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in Bedok Reservoir and Lower Seletar Reservoir.

Singapore shares close up 1% on Monday; STI back at pre-correction levels
THE Straits Times Index crossed the 3,600-mark on Monday, returning to where it was before the global market correction hit in late January. It finished higher by 36.72 points, or 1.03 per cent, at 3,613.93.

 

Key inflation measure hits Fed's 2% annual target

Good prospects for economy this year, but trade tensions a cause for concern: PM Lee

Malaysia convicts first person under fake news law

Alstom to supply 17 new MRT trains for North-East Line and Circle Line in S$250m deal

China's economy gives little sign of slowdown as PMIs hold up

German monthly retail sales unexpectedly drop in March

Apr 30, 2018
Electricity retailers find a receptive audience

Apr 30, 2018
Mapletree partners major Chinese courier group SF Express

Apr 30, 2018
Small players win in Benchmark Private Wealth Awards

