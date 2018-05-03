You are here

Wed, May 02, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Singapore has emerged as the top Asian country in adult full-time employment, excluding those self-employed, with 48 per cent of adults having this type of work.
Singapore tops Asia in adult full-time work, but can do better in employee engagement
SINGAPORE has emerged as the top Asian country in adult full-time employment, excluding those self-employed, with 48 per cent of adults having this type of work. 

Singtel, Razer ink deal to unite regional payment networks
SINGTEL and video gaming company Razer have announced plans to link their digital payment systems in the region, under a strategic partnership inked on Wednesday.

Holland Tower offered for en bloc sale with S$65m reserve price
OWNERS of the 19-unit Holland Tower condominium near the Holland Village neighbourhood have put their site up for collective sale by tender with a reserve price of S$65 million.

Margate Point in Katong up for sale in maiden en bloc attempt with S$38m minimum expected price
MARGATE Point, a 15-unit apartment development at Margate Road, has been put up for sale by tender in its maiden en bloc attempt at a minimum expected price of S$38 million.

Singapore co-working pioneer Impact Hub rebrands as Found., to open 3rd space on Amoy Street
FOUND. said on Wednesday that the rebrand concludes the company's tenure with the global Impact Hub network, and marks its next steps in establishing itself as an independent, homegrown and South-east Asian brand.

SIA adds Scoot to SME frequent-flyer scheme
From May 2, corporate members of SIA's HighFlyer programme will be able to collect points when flying on SIA or SilkAir itineraries with connections through Scoot. 

Singapore shares close higher on Wednesday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index up 1.35 points or 0.04 per cent to finish at 3,615.28.

 

Mahathir under investigation for "fake news" - police

EU's Juncker refuses US trade talks 'under threat'

Close Xi aide to meet US trade delegation in Beijing

US adds 204,000 new jobs in April: ADP survey

Malaysia PM likely to win election but opposition could win popular vote - survey

Singapore's manufacturing expands for 20th straight month

May 2, 2018
It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore

May 2, 2018
Banking gains push Singapore market cap higher in April

May 2, 2018
Japfa still has long-term goals in sight

