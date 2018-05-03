Singapore has emerged as the top Asian country in adult full-time employment, excluding those self-employed, with 48 per cent of adults having this type of work.

SINGAPORE has emerged as the top Asian country in adult full-time employment, excluding those self-employed, with 48 per cent of adults having this type of work.

Singtel, Razer ink deal to unite regional payment networks

SINGTEL and video gaming company Razer have announced plans to link their digital payment systems in the region, under a strategic partnership inked on Wednesday.

Holland Tower offered for en bloc sale with S$65m reserve price

OWNERS of the 19-unit Holland Tower condominium near the Holland Village neighbourhood have put their site up for collective sale by tender with a reserve price of S$65 million.

Margate Point in Katong up for sale in maiden en bloc attempt with S$38m minimum expected price

MARGATE Point, a 15-unit apartment development at Margate Road, has been put up for sale by tender in its maiden en bloc attempt at a minimum expected price of S$38 million.

Singapore co-working pioneer Impact Hub rebrands as Found., to open 3rd space on Amoy Street

FOUND. said on Wednesday that the rebrand concludes the company's tenure with the global Impact Hub network, and marks its next steps in establishing itself as an independent, homegrown and South-east Asian brand.

SIA adds Scoot to SME frequent-flyer scheme

From May 2, corporate members of SIA's HighFlyer programme will be able to collect points when flying on SIA or SilkAir itineraries with connections through Scoot.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close higher on Wednesday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index up 1.35 points or 0.04 per cent to finish at 3,615.28.