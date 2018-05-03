You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, May 03, 2018 - 6:30 PM

trade.jpg

Singapore must watch for winners and losers in the pursuit of free trade: Heng
SINGAPORE needs to be conscious of how free trade can sieve out winners and losers, and ensure that people are not left behind amid the pursuit of free trade, said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat. 

MyRepublic named StarHub's first mobile virtual network operator
UNDER the deal announced on Thursday morning, MyRepublic will lease network capacity from StarHub to offer consumer mobile services, although no details on its service plans were immediately available.

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX
PRICES in April have dipped 2.4 per cent from the same month last year, and are down 13.5 per cent since the peak in April 2013. 

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced it has slapped four-year prohibition orders against ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee for "dishonest conduct", effective April 30, 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nordic Group clinches S$6.1m of contracts through 2020
NORDIC Group has secured about S$6.1 million of contracts due to be completed between the second quarter of 2018 and the end of 2020, the construction and engineering company announced on Thursday.

Nippecraft gets in-principle nod from SGX to transfer to Catalist
PAPER products maker Nippecraft has received an in-principal approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to transfer the company's listing from the SGX mainboard to the Catalist board.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 1% lower on Thursday
The Straits Times Index ended 1.1 per cent lower, down 39.63 points to 3,575.65.

 

Government & Economy

US trade deficit drops as exports hit record high

Pakistan opens new Islamabad airport after years of delays

Singapore must watch for winners and losers in the pursuit of free trade: Heng

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

China shunning US supplies of soya bean amid trade tensions

US, China dampen expectations as trade talks open

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

trade.jpg
May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore must watch for winners and losers in the pursuit of free trade: Heng

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp posts 34% fall in Q1 profit; says market environment remains challenging

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic named StarHub's first mobile virtual network operator

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening