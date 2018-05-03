Singapore must watch for winners and losers in the pursuit of free trade: Heng

SINGAPORE needs to be conscious of how free trade can sieve out winners and losers, and ensure that people are not left behind amid the pursuit of free trade, said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

MyRepublic named StarHub's first mobile virtual network operator

UNDER the deal announced on Thursday morning, MyRepublic will lease network capacity from StarHub to offer consumer mobile services, although no details on its service plans were immediately available.

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

PRICES in April have dipped 2.4 per cent from the same month last year, and are down 13.5 per cent since the peak in April 2013.

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced it has slapped four-year prohibition orders against ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee for "dishonest conduct", effective April 30, 2018.

Nordic Group clinches S$6.1m of contracts through 2020

NORDIC Group has secured about S$6.1 million of contracts due to be completed between the second quarter of 2018 and the end of 2020, the construction and engineering company announced on Thursday.

Nippecraft gets in-principle nod from SGX to transfer to Catalist

PAPER products maker Nippecraft has received an in-principal approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to transfer the company's listing from the SGX mainboard to the Catalist board.

Singapore shares close 1% lower on Thursday

The Straits Times Index ended 1.1 per cent lower, down 39.63 points to 3,575.65.