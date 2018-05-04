You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Talent the main driver of Singapore's next phase of growth: Chan Chun Sing
IN his first public remarks since he assumed the post on Monday, Mr Chan highlighted the importance of improving the quality of the workforce, as trade associations, companies and the government implement the various Industry Transformation Maps - strategic plans tailored for industries to address specific issues.
Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks
YET another ride-hailing app will enter the Singapore market soon, making it the third such company to move into the point-to-point transportation industry since the departure of Uber.
Raffles United assisting with CAD probe
BEARINGS and seals supplier Raffles United and its subsidiary, Kian Ho, are assisting the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) with investigations into potential breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.
Singapore-KL is world's busiest global air link
THE Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route is the world's busiest international air link, pushing Hong Kong-Taipei into second place and Singapore-Jakarta into third.
Corporate Earnings
- Great Eastern's Q1 profit grows 68% on contributions from Singapore insurance business
- Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' Q1 profit doubles to £26m
- Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year
- OUE Lippo Healthcare issues profit warning for Q1
The STI today
STI ends lower ahead of key US payrolls data on Friday
The Straits Times Index (STI) ended at 3,545.38, down 0.85 per cent, or 30.3 points, from Thursday's close.