Talent the main driver of Singapore's next phase of growth: Chan Chun Sing

IN his first public remarks since he assumed the post on Monday, Mr Chan highlighted the importance of improving the quality of the workforce, as trade associations, companies and the government implement the various Industry Transformation Maps - strategic plans tailored for industries to address specific issues.

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

YET another ride-hailing app will enter the Singapore market soon, making it the third such company to move into the point-to-point transportation industry since the departure of Uber.

Raffles United assisting with CAD probe

BEARINGS and seals supplier Raffles United and its subsidiary, Kian Ho, are assisting the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) with investigations into potential breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.

Singapore-KL is world's busiest global air link

THE Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route is the world's busiest international air link, pushing Hong Kong-Taipei into second place and Singapore-Jakarta into third.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

STI ends lower ahead of key US payrolls data on Friday

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended at 3,545.38, down 0.85 per cent, or 30.3 points, from Thursday's close.