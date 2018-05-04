You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, May 04, 2018 - 6:30 PM

talent.jpg

Talent the main driver of Singapore's next phase of growth: Chan Chun Sing
IN his first public remarks since he assumed the post on Monday, Mr Chan highlighted the importance of improving the quality of the workforce, as trade associations, companies and the government implement the various Industry Transformation Maps - strategic plans tailored for industries to address specific issues.

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks
YET another ride-hailing app will enter the Singapore market soon, making it the third such company to move into the point-to-point transportation industry since the departure of Uber.

Raffles United assisting with CAD probe
BEARINGS and seals supplier Raffles United and its subsidiary, Kian Ho, are assisting the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) with investigations into potential breaches of the Securities and Futures Act. 

Singapore-KL is world's busiest global air link
THE Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route is the world's busiest international air link, pushing Hong Kong-Taipei into second place and Singapore-Jakarta into third.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

STI ends lower ahead of key US payrolls data on Friday
The Straits Times Index (STI) ended at 3,545.38, down 0.85 per cent, or 30.3 points, from Thursday's close.

 

Government & Economy

US demands China slash trade gap, reducing odds of a deal

Talent the main driver of Singapore's next phase of growth: Chan Chun Sing

Go ahead, charge me over fake news, says Malaysia's Mahathir of plane sabotage claim

UK PM May avoids London wipeout in local elections

Top New Zealand navy officer accused of hiding camera in Washington embassy toilet

US Treasury Secretary says having good trade talks in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia
5 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

chan.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent the main driver of Singapore's next phase of growth: Chan Chun Sing

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

great eastern.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern's Q1 profit grows 68% on contributions from Singapore insurance business

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' Q1 profit doubles to £26m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening