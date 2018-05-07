You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Grab on Monday unveiled three new services to its ride-hailing platform, in its first such update since it announced it would acquire Uber's South-east Asian operations in March.
Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings
GRAB on Monday unveiled three new services to its ride-hailing platform, in its first such update since it announced it would acquire Uber's South-east Asian operations in March.

MAS teams up with EDB, IMDA and IBF to speed up AI adoption in Singapore's financial sector
THE quartet aims to foster a "thriving AI ecosystem" and jointly facilitate research and development of new AI technologies and the adoption of AI-enabled products, services and processes for the financial sector. 

ComfortDelGro Taxi places order for 200 new taxis on revived demand
COMFORTDELGRO Taxi, the taxi arm of Singapore-listed ComfortDelGro Corporation, on Monday said it has placed an order for 200 new hybrid Hyundai Ioniqs – its first in close to one-and-a-half years.

Perceived level of bribery and corruption low in Singapore: EY
THE perceived level of bribery and corruption in Singapore is low, but companies here still have some way to go to convince their executives that such misconduct would be penalised, results of an EY survey showed.

Shareholder activism off to 'strong start in 2018': JPMorgan report
SHAREHOLDER activism in Asia is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace, as the practice becomes increasingly accepted and weaves itself into the fabric of Asian capital markets, according to a JPMorgan report released on Monday.

Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Ms Tin, who is concurrently the MP for MacPherson SMC, joins Business China from technology company Jing King Tech Holdings, where she was group director for corporate strategy and responsible for group strategy, corporate and business transformation.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.4% lower
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse started the week on a weak note, extending last Friday's losses, with the key Straits Times Index losing 12.5 points or 0.35 per cent to finish at 3,532.86 on Monday.

 

Government & Economy

China Premier Li says open to increasing Indonesia palm oil import quota

Japan central bank may hold off on stimulus exit for years - ex-BOJ official

Perceived level of bribery and corruption low in Singapore: EY

EU considering trade quotas to settle US tariff threat

Weak foreign demand pushes down German industrial orders

UK accountancy firm appointed to ensure Grab adheres to competition measures

