Singapore condo resale prices up 0.6% in April; volume dips 1.7%: SRX Property

Singapore condo resale prices edged up 0.6 per cent to a 12-month high in April over March, but volume of sales dipped by 1.7 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.

OCBC launches S$20m programme to train all its 29,000 employees in digital skills

OCBC Bank is embarking on a programme to train and develop digital skills in all its 29,000 employees globally in one of the largest digital transformation initiatives undertaken by a Singapore bank.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Countries should take stand against anti-globalisation sentiment amid trade tensions: Iswaran

Against a backdrop of anti-globalisation rhetoric and trade tensions, like-minded nations must persevere with efforts to deepen economic connectivity and embrace free trade, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran said on Tuesday morning.

Singapore fintech CCRManager wins funding from ex-Temasek banker

CCRManager, a Singapore fintech that is tackling the secondary market in trade loans, has raised US$6.5 million in Series A funding from a group of investors led by veteran banker and ex-Temasek Holdings executive, Francis Rozario of Asia Capital and Advisors, it said on Tuesday.

Keppel DC Reit private placement over two times subscribed

Strong investor interest has led to the private placement of Keppel DC Reit's new units being oversubscribed. Manager Keppel DC Reit management announced on Tuesday that the private placement was subscribed by over two times and saw strong participation from new and existing institutional, accredited and other investors.

SPH, Mediacorp's Singapore Media Exchange goes live

Singapore Media Exchange (SMX), a digital advertising marketplace that is the result of a tie-up between Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Mediacorp, is officially live as of today.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close up by 0.29% on Tuesday

Local equities saw a glimmer of hope on Tuesday, with oil prices up on a potential return to sanctions on Iran. The Straits Times Index edged up by 10.31 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 3,543.17.