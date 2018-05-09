You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Rents of non-landed private homes in Singapore fell by 0.9 per cent in April 2018 over March, while rents of HDB flats rose by 0.4 per cent over the same period, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Wednesday.
Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property
RENTS of non-landed private homes in Singapore fell by 0.9 per cent in April 2018 over March, while rents of HDB flats rose by 0.4 per cent over the same period, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Wednesday.

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses
SOME 22 private apartments in 336 River Valley Road, previously known as AA Centre, have been put up for bulk sale by tender. Their indicative price is S$2,200 per square foot to S$2,300 psf, or about S$86 million to S$90 million in total. 

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April
THE average daily value of trades on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rose 12 per cent year-on-year in April to S$1.3 billion although the average daily volume fell 26 per cent to 1.8 billion shares, according to the latest statistics from the market operator.

Jurong Region Line, Singapore's 7th MRT line, to open in three phases from 2026
THE 24km-line, which will be above ground entirely, will also link up to the North-South Line at Choa Chu Kang and the East-West Line at Boon Lay.

GIC, Canadian pension fund buy prime Seoul office building for 418b won
GIC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Wednesday said they have entered into a joint venture partnership to buy a Grade A office building in Seoul, the Kumho Asiana Main Tower, from Kumho Asiana Group, the parent of Asiana Airlines, for 418 billion Korean won (S$518.5 million).

Miyoshi affiliate Core Power bags two electric car contracts
THE contracts will see Core Power supply 50,000 all-electric car frames and a similar number of sets of lithium batteries, battery management systems and electric motors.

Singapore shares close up by 0.15% on Wednesday
THE Straits Times Index closed up by 5.37 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 3,548.54.

 

Polls close in tight Malaysia vote with Najib's future at stake

Europeans scramble to salvage Iran deal after Trump reneges

China, Japan and South Korea highlight unity amid North Korea moves

GIC, Canadian pension fund buy prime Seoul office building for 418b won

Jurong Region Line, Singapore's 7th MRT line, to open in three phases from 2026

Trump doesn't have 'mental capacity' to deal with issues, says Iran Parliament speaker

May 9, 2018
Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

May 9, 2018
Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

May 9, 2018
OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

May 9, 2018
Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

May 9, 2018
Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

May 9, 2018
Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

May 9, 2018
GIC, Canadian pension fund buy prime Seoul office building for 418b won

