Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property
RENTS of non-landed private homes in Singapore fell by 0.9 per cent in April 2018 over March, while rents of HDB flats rose by 0.4 per cent over the same period, according to flash estimates released by real estate portal SRX Property on Wednesday.
Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses
SOME 22 private apartments in 336 River Valley Road, previously known as AA Centre, have been put up for bulk sale by tender. Their indicative price is S$2,200 per square foot to S$2,300 psf, or about S$86 million to S$90 million in total.
Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April
THE average daily value of trades on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rose 12 per cent year-on-year in April to S$1.3 billion although the average daily volume fell 26 per cent to 1.8 billion shares, according to the latest statistics from the market operator.
Jurong Region Line, Singapore's 7th MRT line, to open in three phases from 2026
THE 24km-line, which will be above ground entirely, will also link up to the North-South Line at Choa Chu Kang and the East-West Line at Boon Lay.
GIC, Canadian pension fund buy prime Seoul office building for 418b won
GIC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Wednesday said they have entered into a joint venture partnership to buy a Grade A office building in Seoul, the Kumho Asiana Main Tower, from Kumho Asiana Group, the parent of Asiana Airlines, for 418 billion Korean won (S$518.5 million).
Miyoshi affiliate Core Power bags two electric car contracts
THE contracts will see Core Power supply 50,000 all-electric car frames and a similar number of sets of lithium batteries, battery management systems and electric motors.
Corporate Earnings
- HLH's Q1 profit flat at S$4.15m despite revenue surge
- Ezion warns of Q1 net loss, but says operating cashflow still positive
- Centurion Q1 profit slips 15% to S$9.13m on expiry of facility lease
- Hiap Hoe posts S$1.3m Q1 loss despite 94.5% surge in revenue to S$49.3m
The STI today
Singapore shares close up by 0.15% on Wednesday
THE Straits Times Index closed up by 5.37 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 3,548.54.