Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties

STOCKS with Malaysian exposure were also hit on the Singapore bourse on Thursday morning after Malaysia Opposition's shock election win.

Malaysia elections: 'Now the hard part' as Malaysia awakens to new political dawn

Hope for lasting change in Malaysia after the opposition's historic election win may hinge on whether triumphant 92-year-old autocrat-turned-progressive Mahathir Mohamad has truly changed his ways and possesses the vigour and clout to heal national divisions.

Noble appoints Provenance as independent adviser on restructuring plan

NOBLE Group has appointed Provenance Capital as an independent financial adviser to give an opinion on its proposed restructuring plan for shareholders, the commodity trader announced on Thursday.

FLT raises S$329m in private placement more than 3.9 times subscribed

FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Asset Management, manager of Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT), announced that FLT has successfully raised S$329 million in gross proceeds through a private placement overnight which was 3.9 times covered.

SGX RegCo tells Vard to hold new EGM on delisting proposal

IN an unprecedented move, the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Thursday told Vard Holdings to hold another extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to get shareholders' approval on its delisting plan.

Singapore shares close down by 0.31% on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index lost 10.95 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 3,537.59 on Thursday, with the Singapore market rattled by Malaysia's overnight election upset.