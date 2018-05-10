You are here

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Stocks with Malaysian exposure were hit on the Singapore bourse on Thursday morning after Malaysia Opposition's shock election win.
Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
STOCKS with Malaysian exposure were also hit on the Singapore bourse on Thursday morning after Malaysia Opposition's shock election win.

Malaysia elections: 'Now the hard part' as Malaysia awakens to new political dawn
Hope for lasting change in Malaysia after the opposition's historic election win may hinge on whether triumphant 92-year-old autocrat-turned-progressive Mahathir Mohamad has truly changed his ways and possesses the vigour and clout to heal national divisions.

Noble appoints Provenance as independent adviser on restructuring plan
NOBLE Group has appointed Provenance Capital as an independent financial adviser to give an opinion on its proposed restructuring plan for shareholders, the commodity trader announced on Thursday. 

FLT raises S$329m in private placement more than 3.9 times subscribed
FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Asset Management, manager of Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT), announced that FLT has successfully raised S$329 million in gross proceeds through a private placement overnight which was 3.9 times covered.

SGX RegCo tells Vard to hold new EGM on delisting proposal
IN an unprecedented move, the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Thursday told Vard Holdings to hold another extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to get shareholders' approval on its delisting plan.

Singapore shares close down by 0.31% on Thursday
THE Straits Times Index lost 10.95 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 3,537.59 on Thursday, with the Singapore market rattled by Malaysia's overnight election upset.

 

Malaysia elections: 'Now the hard part' as Malaysia awakens to new political dawn

What Malaysia, Turkey and the US have in common

Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today

Why Trump and Kim may pick Singapore for their summit

Bank Negara Malaysia holds interest rate in aftermath of polls

Malaysia elections: Pakatan Harapan entitled to form government, says Mahathir

May 10, 2018
SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

May 10, 2018
O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

May 10, 2018
Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

