Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

MALAYSIA's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) and the ringgit were roiled initially on Monday, the first day of trading after a two-day market break imposed by the newly-minted government.

SGX, Tel-Aviv to pursue tech, healthcare firms for dual listings

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) are teaming up to get technology and healthcare companies to list on both exchanges, the market operators announced on Monday.

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib

SHARES in AirAsia Group Bhd fell as much as 10 per cent on Monday in the first trading session since Malaysia's election and after its chief Tony Fernandes apologised for endorsing former prime minister Najib Razak in the election.

Goldhill Shopping Centre in Novena up for en bloc sale with S$425m reserve price

NOVENA's Goldhill Shopping Centre has been launched for collective sale with a reserve price of S$425 million, announced property services firm Cushman & Wakefield, the agent handling the tender exercise.

Singapore car marketplace Carro scores US$60m in Series B funding

CARRO, a Singapore-based car marketplace startup, has raised US$60 million in Series B funding.

Singapore's task not to choose sides, but to remain relevant to the world: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE'S "principled stand and neutrality" were some reasons why the city state was chosen for the upcoming summit between the US and North Korea in June, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close lower on Monday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 7.71 points, or 0.22 per cent, to finish at 3,562.46.