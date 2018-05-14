You are here

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 6:30 PM

klci.jpg

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
MALAYSIA's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) and the ringgit were roiled initially on Monday, the first day of trading after a two-day market break imposed by the newly-minted government.

SGX, Tel-Aviv to pursue tech, healthcare firms for dual listings
SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) are teaming up to get technology and healthcare companies to list on both exchanges, the market operators announced on Monday.

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib
SHARES in AirAsia Group Bhd fell as much as 10 per cent on Monday in the first trading session since Malaysia's election and after its chief Tony Fernandes apologised for endorsing former prime minister Najib Razak in the election.

Goldhill Shopping Centre in Novena up for en bloc sale with S$425m reserve price
NOVENA's Goldhill Shopping Centre has been launched for collective sale with a reserve price of S$425 million, announced property services firm Cushman & Wakefield, the agent handling the tender exercise.

Singapore car marketplace Carro scores US$60m in Series B funding
CARRO, a Singapore-based car marketplace startup, has raised US$60 million in Series B funding.

Singapore's task not to choose sides, but to remain relevant to the world: Chan Chun Sing
SINGAPORE'S "principled stand and neutrality" were some reasons why the city state was chosen for the upcoming summit between the US and North Korea in June, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

Singapore shares close lower on Monday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Monday, with the key Straits Times Index down 7.71 points, or 0.22 per cent, to finish at 3,562.46.

 

Singapore not joining US, Japan-led free and open Indo-Pacific for now: Vivian Balakrishnan

Grow Singapore's brand of meritocracy in which fruits of success are shared, says Masagos

Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures stocks jump on hopes of clean-up

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
May 14, 2018
BP_AirAsia_140518_132.jpg
May 14, 2018
amber.jpg
May 14, 2018
UOL's Amber45 condo sees 80% takeup rate over weekend; to launch The Tre Ver project in July

