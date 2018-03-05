You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Days of tax cuts are finished in UK, think-tank warns

Mon, Mar 05, 2018 - 8:17 AM

[LONDON] The days of tax cuts in Britain are over and the baby-boomer generation should prepare for higher wealth taxes to fund an inevitable surge in healthcare costs, the Resolution Foundation think tank said on Monday.

The new research showed spending on education, social security and above all health looks set to rise by 20 billion pounds (S$36.4 billion) a year in today's money by the end of the next decade and by 60 billion pounds a year by 2040.

Most of the increase will be caused by spending on health as Britain's population ages - a demographic timebomb that means the "age of tax cuts is over", David Willetts, chair of the Resolution Foundation and a former Conservative government minister, said.

"The time has come when we boomers are going to have reach into our own pockets. The alternative could be an extra 15 (pence) on the basic rate of tax, paid largely by our kids."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain has steadily brought down a budget deficit that stood at 10 per cent of economic output in 2010 mostly through spending cuts for many government departments.

Baby-boomers are considered to be people who were born before the mid-1960s.

Mr Willetts said politically difficult reforms on wealth, inheritance and local council taxes would be needed.

"Unless we act, at some point we will face a choice between changing our approach to taxation, or cutting access to the (National Health Service) and letting social care get into an even deeper crisis. We can't delay that debate any longer."

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180305_LKSURBANA_3334577.jpg
Mar 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Surbana Jurong guns for S$3.8b in fees in 3-5 years; eyes two architectural firms

BP_TEO_050318_4.jpg
Mar 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Employers to get more flexi-work help: Josephine Teo

BT_20180305_LKTOPLINEVL5A_3335117.jpg
Mar 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi aims to build branding as a Singapore company

Most Read

1 Changi Airport fee hikes could hurt passenger demand: Jetstar group CEO
2 Hot stock: Creative Technology shares hit decade high
3 Big data boss
4 Tycoon Oei Hong Leong withdraws acceptance of offer for IPC Corporation stake
5 Surbana Jurong guns for S$3.8b in fees in 3-5 years; eyes two architectural firms
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_NOBLE_050318_78.jpg
Mar 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group paid co-CEO US$20m as company lost billions

BP_CBD_050318_64.jpg
Mar 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business confidence rises for 2nd straight quarter: SCCB

BP_MOM_050318_91.jpg
Mar 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Parliament: 500 companies placed on MOM's watchlist for unfairly favouring foreigners

Mar 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek to hold roundtable on governance and ethics with portfolio companies in wake of Keppel bribery scandal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening