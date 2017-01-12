You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Death of Sarawak chief minister throws up election uncertainties

PM Najib may rethink snap polls this year, given that the state is expected to deliver big for his coalition
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20170112_PNSARAWAK12_2687430.jpg
Mr Adenan, 72, led his party Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) - Sarawak's biggest political party - and BN coalition partners to a landslide victory in state polls last year.
PHOTO: THE STAR

Kuala Lumpur

THE unexpected demise of Sarawak chief minister Adenan Satem of a heart attack on Wednesday may force Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak to rethink snap polls this year given that Mr Adenan's successor - likely deputy chief minister Abang Johari Abang Openg - would need

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
4 Car COE premiums rise
5 Falcon's ex-S'pore branch manager in the dock over 16 charges
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening