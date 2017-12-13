You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Democrat Jones wins US Senate seat in Alabama in blow to Trump

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 12:55 PM

[BIRMINGHAM, Alabama] Democrat Doug Jones won a bitter fight for a US Senate seat in deeply conservative Alabama on Tuesday, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump in a race marked by sexual misconduct accusations against Republican candidate Roy Moore.

The stunning upset by Mr Jones makes him the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Alabama in a quarter-century and will trim the Republicans' already narrow Senate majority to 51-49, endangering Mr Trump's agenda and opening the door for Democrats to possibly retake the chamber in next year's congressional elections.

With 99 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Jones had a 1.5 percentage-point lead over Mr Moore. The Republican refused to immediately concede, saying votes were still coming in and that state law would allow a recount if the margin was within half a per cent.

The ugly campaign drew national attention and split the Republican Party over accusations from several women that Mr Moore pursued them when they were teens and he was in his 30s.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Moore, 70, a Christian conservative who was removed from the state Supreme Court in Alabama twice for ignoring federal law, denied the allegations and said he did not know any of the women who made them. Reuters has not independently verified the allegations.

Mr Trump endorsed Mr Moore even as other party leaders in Washington walked away from him, but Mr Jones, 63, a former federal prosecutor, portrayed the campaign as a referendum on decency and promised the state's voters he would not embarrass them in Washington.

"I have always believed that the people of Alabama have more in common than divides us," Mr Jones told cheering supporters at his Birmingham victory party, where Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" had earlier blasted from the speakers.

"We have shown the country the way we can be unified," said Mr Jones, who as a US attorney prosecuted members of the Ku Klux Klan for a 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church that killed four little girls.

Mr Jones, who cast himself as the candidate who could reach across the aisle and get things done in Washington, said Alabama had often taken the wrong road when it came to a crossroads.

"Tonight you took the right road," Mr Jones said.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had called on Mr Moore to drop out of the race and other Senate leaders had suggested he should eventually be expelled from the Senate if elected.

The sexual misconduct allegations against Mr Moore came at a time that many powerful men, including Mr Trump, have faced similar accusations. Democrats have promised that they will try to tie many Republican candidates in next year's elections to Mr Moore, and use the issue to appeal to women and suburban voters.

The network exit polls found 54 per cent of voters said the sexual allegations against Mr Moore were not important to their vote, while 41 per cent said they were.

Mr Trump had recorded robo-calls to voters to bolster turnout for Mr Moore, and held a campaign rally across the border in Florida last week. Mr Trump's former senior adviser, Steve Bannon, appeared at two rallies with Mr Moore down the stretch.

Mr Trump tweeted his congratulations to Mr Jones and said that "a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!" Network exit polls, however, showed Mr Trump was not a factor in the decision for about half of Alabama voters. A further 29 per cent said they voted to express support for Mr Trump, and 20 per cent said they voted to oppose him.

In Gadsden, Alabama, Louis Loveman, 73, a retired librarian and self-described lifelong Republican, said he voted for Mr Jones.

"It's simple," he said. "I don't trust Roy Moore." "There are too many allegations floating out there for there not to be fire behind all that smoke. I never voted for a Democrat before, but I did today," Mr Loveman said.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama recorded robo-calls for Mr Jones to help turn out African-American voters, who network exit polls said constituted about 30 per cent of the electorate on Tuesday.

Mr Jones also supported abortion rights and opposed the repeal of Mr Obama's signature healthcare law, unpopular positions in the conservative state. Mr Moore and Mr Trump labeled Mr Jones a liberal follower of Democratic House of Representatives leader Nancy Pelosi.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

FBI officials said Clinton "has to win" race to White House: NYT

ADB lifts Asia's 2017 growth outlook to 6% on firm exports, China

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

China marks Nanjing Massacre's 80th anniversary but Xi silent

Japan to keep record-low interest rates in FY2018 budget draft

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

file6xjepllt5tt4gibwfw.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

file6v6osbwg8omagj5mfzj.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

condo 19473194 .jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in November; HDB rents ease 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening