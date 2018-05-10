You are here
Digital Readiness Blueprint to ensure no one is left behind in Smart Nation plans
Singapore
SINGAPORE will be launching a Digital Readiness Blueprint spelling out how it intends to equip every citizen to live in a Smart Nation, envisioned to be controlled by sensors and where cashless payments rule. "As we push ahead with digital technology, we need to also ensure that
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg