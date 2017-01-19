Digital revolution drives demand for IT professionals in 2017: survey

IT is not all doom and gloom for the Singapore's labour market, as the information technology (IT) sector appears to be booming in 2017 due to digital revolution, said recruitment firm Robert Walters.

IT is not all doom and gloom for the Singapore's labour market, as the information technology (IT) sector appears to be booming in 2017 due to digital revolution, said recruitment firm Robert Walters.

Companies are undertaking digital transformation, with traditional retail moving into e-commerce, and this drives the high demand for technology professionals, according to its latest Global Salary Survey 2017 released on Thursday.

In vogue are positions like cybersecurity experts, user experience and user interface designers as well as project professionals with digital transformation knowledge.

Based on its Asia Job Index Q4 2016, the number of IT jobs advertised in Singapore in the fourth quarter of 2016 has surged 30 per cent year-on-year, despite a decline of 1.4 per cent in the overall number of jobs advertised here for the same period of time.

Toby Fowlston, managing director of Robert Walters South-east Asia, said: "Even with the global economic and political uncertainty, Singapore will experience moderate levels of recruitment in 2017.

"There will be cautious hiring activity in some sectors while employers in other booming industries might be ramping up their recruitment efforts."

Despite the demand for technology roles, there is a shortage in the talent pool here. To fill the gap, they are attracting overseas Singaporeans to return home.

Said Mr Fowlston: "Due to talent shortages for specialist roles, companies need to have an efficient recruitment process and widen their options by considering high-potential candidates with transferrable skills to fill certain roles.

"We also anticipate a continual demand for both domestic and overseas returning Singaporean talent."