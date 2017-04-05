You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Digitalisation 'important way forward' for SMEs: Sim Ann

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 15:45
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

42047505 - 26_03_2017 - CHINA BOAO.jpg
Digitalisation is an "important way forward" for Singapore's small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Sim Ann on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

DIGITALISATION is an "important way forward" for Singapore's small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Sim Ann on Wednesday.

She was speaking at the SME Centre Conference 2017 held at Singapore Expo's Max Atria.

Ms Sim, who is also Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, said digital technology helps SMEs in several ways.

First, it enables them to grow by enhancing productivity and innovation, and transforming their business models. Secondly, it allows them to globalise.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Through digitalisation, SMEs are able to reach new customers anywhere in the world. Even the smallest company is able to access overseas markets through e-commerce, and attract new customers online," she said.

Ms Sim reiterated the message that the government will support SMEs in their digitalisation journey.

The SME Centres, which offer free one-to-one consultation sessions, will remain the first touchpoints for SMEs, she said. They would be able to select off-the-shelf technology solutions pre-qualified by the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) to meet their business needs.

SMEs with more advanced requirements in areas such as cybersecurity and data analytics can receive specialised assistance at the SME Digital Tech Hub, which will open its doors in the third quarter of 2017.

Advisers at the SME Digital Tech Hub will help SMEs identify appropriate solutions and guide them on changing their business processes to take full advantage of the technologies, she said.

She also announced that government agency Spring Singapore expects to unveil the Tech Depot, an expansion of the SME Tech Portal, in the second quarter of this year.

It is a centralised listing of ready-to-go technology packages from A*Star, and digital solutions pre-qualified by IMDA. The solutions will help SMEs to improve processes such as supply chain management, and inventory and asset tracking.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening