Discussions positive so far for extending Singapore Grand Prix, no deal yet: Chase Carey

ONGOING talks to keep Singapore part of the calendar beyond 2017 are positive, said Formula One chief Chase Carey.

"We're actively engaged with our partner here," he said, describing Singapore as a marquee race. He was talking to media in Singapore on Wednesday at the sidelines of the All That Matters conference.

While there is no deal yet, discussions are positive, said Mr Carey, who added they are trying to reach a deal that works for both parties.

"Singapore is certainly a race we're proud of," he said. "It's our goal to try and reach a deal that enables us to continue here."

This is the final year of the current five year contract for Singapore to host the F1. It is also the tenth edition of the Singapore Grand Prix.