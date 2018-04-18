You are here

Dr M in retort to Hadi: 'Go back to school; teach religion'

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mr Hadi had asked Dr Mahathir to serve at Klinik 1Malaysia instead of contesting in GE14, which riled the 93-year-old Dr M.
PHOTO: THE STAR

Petaling Jaya

IN A tit for tat between veteran politicians, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to "go back to school and teach religion".

The former premier said this after chairing a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting at Menara Yayasan Selangor on Tuesday.

It was a retort to Mr Hadi's recent statement that Dr Mahathir should serve as a government doctor at Klinik 1Malaysia instead of contesting in GE14, one day after the 93-year-old confirmed he would contest in Langkawi.

"He shouldn't have entered politics. He should be an ustaz (religious teacher). He teaches in kampungs (villages), where he is adequately qualified, but he knows nothing about politics. It's a far cry from matters of administration," said Dr Mahathir.

He also advised Mr Hadi to go back to schools and teach religion, the Star online news reported him as saying.

"When he got to administer Terengganu, what happened to Terengganu?" said Dr Mahathir in reference to Mr Hadi's single term as Mentri Besar of the state from 1999 to 2004.

"I think he should go and study some more, so his understanding of Islam grows deeper. Then he can come back here - and if he's clever, we'll let him be a lecturer in Universiti Islam," he said.

The event also saw the launch of the official music video for Pakatan Harapan's campaign song, Bina Harapan Malaysia, with a jigsaw puzzle theme.

The Star online news also reported that self-styled shaman Ibrahim Mat Zin plans to contest the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the coming election.

He will be one of the candidates contesting against Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Better known as " Raja Bomoh", the 68-year-old added that he would not resort to gimmicks during the campaigning period.

"I sincerely want to help the people. If I win, I plan to share my wealth and I will give my MP's salary to poor people from all races," said Ibrahim.

