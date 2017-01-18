You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Dutch vote to set off Europe's 'super election year'

Spotlight shifting to region's political landscape, with polls also in France, Germany
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170118_CPVOTE18X9Y8_2696465.jpg
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (left) said there was "zero chance" that his Liberal Party - running second in the polls - would agree to govern in a coalition with Geert Wilders' anti-Islam Freedom Party.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hague

DUTCH voters head to crunch parliamentary polls in two months' time, heralding the start of a "super election year" in three of Europe's leading economies: The Netherlands, France and Germany.

After the surprise Brexit result in Britain and as Donald Trump's inauguration

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening