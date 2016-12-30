You are here
Duterte unfazed by China's island-building in contested waters
He says he has no intention of aggressively pursuing the Philippines' South China Sea claim
Manila
PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said the failure of the United States to thwart China's island-building in the South China Sea showed there was no serious concern about its militarisation or reclamation work.
The firebrand leader reiterated he wanted to
