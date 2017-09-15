You are here

ECB concerned about bank efforts to avoid regulation

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 2:37 PM

The European Central Bank is becoming concerned that banks, particularly in post-Brexit Europe, may be seeking to exploit loopholes to get looser regulation without a reduction in risk, ECB supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Friday.
Banks may be shifting operations to countries with more lax regulation, moving activities into the so-called shadow banking sector, or setting up businesses that fall under local supervision, escaping the ECB's more thorough checks, Ms Nouy said.

Banks may be shifting operations to countries with more lax regulation, moving activities into the so-called shadow banking sector, or setting up businesses that fall under local supervision, escaping the ECB's more thorough checks, Ms Nouy said.

"This is not a movie where a rogue hero happily flouts all the rules to save the world," Ms Nouy told a conference in Helsinki.

"This is about the stability of the banking sector, the prosperity of the economy and the wealth of society as a whole."

"Cross-jurisdiction arbitrage has become even more of an issue since the United Kingdom decided to leave the EU," she said.

"Regulatory arbitrage is a matter of great concern for regulators and supervisors."

