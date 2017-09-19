You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB economics head creates new hub for policy makers' forecasts

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 3:52 PM

[FRANKFURT] The recently appointed head of the European Central Bank's economics staff has just created a new hub devoted to the projections that underpin the institution's policy making, expanding a revamp of his department begun in July.

The Forecasting and Policy Modelling Division will report directly to Frank Smets, the ECB's Director General for Economics and a former chief adviser to President Mario Draghi, a spokesman said on Monday.

Mr Smets took over the leadership of the department in January. He has appointed Guenter Coenen, previously a senior adviser in the Directorate General Research, to head the new office.

The ECB's economics directorate has been split historically into two halves - one in charge of economic developments and one responsible for monetary policy - with the former coordinating the institution's quarterly macroeconomic projections.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In July, the heads of both those divisions were promoted to director generals, the same nominal rank as Smets though he is more senior.

"The new Forecasting and Policy Modelling Division will provide input into the projections," the ECB said in a statement provided by email.

"The projections will continue to be based on input from several divisions across the bank. There are several Eurosystem committees that manage the projection process."

The ECB compiles economic forecasts once a quarter in coordination with its member central banks around the euro region, and policy makers have often hinged major stimulus moves around those projections.

The most recent outlook was released at its decision this month, and the next will be published after the Governing Council meeting on Dec 14.

Forecasts for inflation have been revised down twice since the start of this year. The ECB aims for average price growth just below two per cent over the medium term, and officials have been trying to achieve that sustainably for years through a range of non-standard policy measures including negative interest rates and quantitative easing.

Mr Coenen, who will now take over parts of the calculations, started working at the Bundesbank in 1996 before switching to the ECB just after its creation in 1998.

While Mr Smets is the most senior ECB career official in charge of economics, Peter Praet is the institution's chief economist, serving on its Executive Board.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China places great importance on ties with Singapore: Premier Li Keqiang

Eurozone current account surplus widens in July

New Zealand's fuel shortage hits more flights and petrol stations

KPMG, McKinsey feel the heat as graft scandal hits South Africa

Pound forecasters catch up with rally as BOE boosts bulls

Hong Kong leader demands end of independence talk, warns ties with Beijing at risk

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening