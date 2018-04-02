Economic Society of Singapore names new council members

THE Economic Society of Singapore (ESS) on Monday said it has elected a new team of council members at its annual general meeting held on March 29.

These include private sector economists, think tank representatives in the financial industry and senior academics.

The elected 62nd council of the ESS will be helmed by the president, professor Euston Quah, head of economics at Nanyang Technological University's School of Social Sciences.

In addition, the five vice-presidents are: Manu Bhaskaran, chief executive and founding director of Centennial Asia Advisors; Jeanne Cheng, chief risk officer at Singapore Power; Vikram Khanna, associate editor at The Business Times; David Lee, co-founder of Left Coast and professor at the Singapore University of Social Sciences; as well as Leslie Teo, chief economist and director of the economics and investment strategy department at GIC.

Founded in 1956, the ESS has corporate members including major banks in Singapore, investment houses and government ministries.

Honorary fellows include Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung is the guest of honor at ESS's annual dinner this year, which will be held on July 25 at Mandarin Orchard.