You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Economists expect slower export growth for the rest of 2018 as March NODX shrinks 2.7%

Tue, Apr 17, 2018 - 8:30 AM
UPDATED Tue, Apr 17, 2018 - 11:48 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 2.7 per cent last month, partly due to a high base from a year ago, according to the latest data from Enterprise Singapore.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SINGAPORE'S exports continued to contract for a second month in March, but the pace of decline eased compared to February.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 2.7 per cent last month, partly due to a high base from a year ago, according to the latest data from Enterprise Singapore.

The figure came in lower than the already muted economist expectations of a 1.2 per cent growth. But it still fared better than February's revised contraction of 6 per cent - its first decline after four months of growth.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX decreased by 1.8 per cent in March, narrowing from the previous month's 2.7 per cent decline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both electronic and non-electronic NODX continued to decline, albeit at a slower rate.

Electronic NODX fell by 7.1 per cent in March 2018, easing from the 12.7 per cent decrease in the previous month.

Non-electronic NODX decreased by 1.3 per cent in March 2018 from the high base a year ago, after the 3.3 per cent decline in the previous month.

Shipments to the majority of Singapore's top markets increased in March 2018, with the exception of China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia. Growth was led by the US, Japan and the European Union.

Non-oil re-exports - often seen as a proxy for wholesale trade - declined slightly by 0.2 per cent in March, following the 0.1 per cent growth in February as electronic re-exports decreased while non-electronics grew.

NODX

Economists said that March's export drop was not a complete surprise, as electronics shipments has been projected to moderate and high base effects kicked in.

Bernard Aw, economist at IHS Markit, said this corresponds with reports on waning global growth in electronics sales.

He added: "The rising threat of a global trade war is increasing uncertainty about worldwide trade conditions, which is also bad news for Singapore's trade-dependent economy."

But even so, economists expect shipments to pick up for the rest of 2018, albeit at a more muted pace compared to last year.

UOB economist Francis Tan said: "The very strong on-year growth rates in exports for most of the past year may not be sustained as we move towards the second half of 2018."

Maybank economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye concurred that manufacturing and exports growth will "like remain positive, but ease to the low single-digit by year-end".

Government & Economy

Temasek interested in buying into HNA's Hong Kong airlines: source

New Singapore jobs portal to better match jobseekers and employers

Indonesia expected to drop 264t rupiah worth of infrastructure projects

Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

China posts better-than-expected 6.8% growth in Q1

STB launches one-stop tourism resource platform for businesses

Editor's Choice

BT_20180417_VIEMPLOYER_3398035.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups

BT_20180417_ABCIRCLES16_3397790.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life hopes to bring partners aboard its digital platform

BT_20180417_YOFABER17_3397841.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Real Estate

Faber Garden on the market for S$1.18b

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

New Singapore jobs portal to better match jobseekers and employers

Apr 17, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,505.12, up 0.2%

Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption

BP_Temasek_170418_112.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Transport

Temasek interested in buying into HNA's Hong Kong airlines: source

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening