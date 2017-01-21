You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Elder Bush and wife both doing better in Houston hospital

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 07:32

bush.jpg
Former President George HW Bush is now able to breathe unaided, and he watched the Trump inauguration on television from a Houston hospital along with his wife Barbara, a patient in the same hospital.
PHOTO: EPA

[WASHINGTON] Former President George HW Bush is now able to breathe unaided, and he watched the Trump inauguration on television from a Houston hospital along with his wife Barbara, a patient in the same hospital.

A statement released by the former president's office said he was "breathing well on his own" after a breathing tube was removed.

Mr Bush, who is 92, remained in stable condition at Houston Methodist Hospital, where he has been treated for pneumonia.

The statement, tweeted by Bush spokesman Jim McGrath, said the former president would remain in the hospital's intensive care unit for observation. He was initially hospitalised on Saturday.

It also said that Bush's 91-year-old wife Barbara, who was hospitalised Wednesday for what turned out to be bronchitis, "continues to feel better".

It said she was expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend as a precaution.

Another former president, their son George W Bush, was on the stand Friday in Washington during the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Mr Trump's election was traumatic for the Bush family - Jeb Bush, another son of the elder Bush couple, was originally seen as a strong contender for the Republican nomination before being bested by Mr Trump in a bitter campaign.

AFP

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Car registrations jump 52%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening