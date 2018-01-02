You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU can't 'cherry pick' post-Brexit trade deal, UK's Davis says

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 5:50 PM

BP_Davis_020118_74.jpg
The European Union can't pick and choose which bits of its economic relationship with Britain it maintains and which it eliminates in any future trade deal, U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis said, throwing the words of EU diplomats back at them.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The European Union can't pick and choose which bits of its economic relationship with Britain it maintains and which it eliminates in any future trade deal, U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis said, throwing the words of EU diplomats back at them.

Post-Brexit trade talks are due to start in March, with a year remaining until Britain's scheduled exit day in 2019. Writing in Tuesday's Daily Telegraph, Davis described the discussions as "a deep and open exploratory dialogue to discover a new, mutually acceptable point of balance in our relationship."  "The final deal should, among other things, cover goods, agriculture and services, including financial services, and be supported by continued intelligent cooperation in highly-regulated areas such as transportation, energy and data," Mr Davis wrote. "A deal which took in some areas of our economic relationship but not others would be, in the favored phrase of EU diplomats, cherry picking." Davis's remarks are a riposte to his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, who told reporters last month that financial services couldn't be included in a deal with Britain because no previous EU trade agreement with other countries had such provisions. U.K. envoys are determined to defend the interests of financial and professional services, an industry that the lobby group TheCityUK estimates contributes nearly 11 per cent of economic output.

"My objective is that services can be traded across borders, from highly regulated sectors like financial services to modern ones such as artificial intelligence," Mr Davis said. "This will require some common principles: our shared adherence to international standards; the cooperation of our regulators; and an effective dispute resolution mechanism with proportionate remedies." Mr Davis also sought to allay the concerns of some on the continent that after Brexit, British companies will be able to undercut European counterparts by loosening standards. "The emphasis here must always be on raising standards," he said. "There is no route to prosperity in trying to become cheaper than China, or in undermining the safety standards which give confidence to British goods." With discussions on a transition period of around two years due to begin this month, Mr Davis said it should be agreed "early," with a decision by March "doable." In the longer run, he expressed optimism that a final compromise can be found that benefits both sides.

"A successful outcome can be found, and without threatening our partner's most important priority: the integrity of the European single market," he wrote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Deep freeze keeps grip on eastern US, expected to ease from Wed

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Spain manufacturing sector posts more solid growth in December

Britain wants financial services included in EU trade deal: Brexit minister

Quarter of land will be drier under 2 C warming: study

Asian factories end robust 2017 on mixed note; central banks seen hiking slowly

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening