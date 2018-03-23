You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU leaders to agree Brexit talks guidelines

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 1:31 PM

BP_Brexit_230318_63.jpg
The 27 leaders meeting in Brussels are set to adopt negotiating guidelines for talks on the future relationship with Britain, and greenlight a deal for a 21-month transition period.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] European Union leaders will lay the ground Friday for the next phase of Brexit talks after British Prime Minister Theresa May urged them to seize a "new dynamic" in the negotiations.

The 27 leaders meeting in Brussels are set to adopt negotiating guidelines for talks on the future relationship with Britain, and greenlight a deal for a 21-month transition period.

Mrs May stayed overnight to join delayed talks on the EU's trade dispute with the United States, but will leave her counterparts later Friday when the summit turns to the topic of Brexit.

Over dinner on Thursday, she urged her colleagues to use the momentum from the transition agreement to tackle the tough questions of trade and the Irish border with "energy and ambition".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have the chance, now, to create a new dynamic in the talks to work together to explore workable solutions - in Northern Ireland, in our future security cooperation and in order to ensure the future prosperity of all our people," Mrs May said, according to her office.

She said the deal struck this week on a post-Brexit transition took "compromise on both sides" but had delivered certainty for businesses and citizens across Britain and the European Union.

Mrs May will also be hoping to capitalise on a diplomatic victory on Thursday after securing unanimous EU backing for Britain's assessment that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the poisoning of an ex-spy in the English city of Salisbury.

'INTENSIFIED EFFORTS'

The transition period is intended to smooth Britain's withdrawal from the bloc in March 2019, and extends the UK membership of the EU's single market - but without voting rights - until the end of 2020.

But key issues remain.

The EU's negotiating guidelines warn Britain against backtracking on the commitments that led to the transition accord, and call for "intensified efforts" on the outstanding parts of the divorce.

"Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," the guidelines say, according to a draft copy seen by AFP.

The EU and Britain have agreed a "backstop" that Northern Ireland would remain part of the EU's customs union if there is no better idea - but London is deeply opposed to this.

Just weeks earlier May had said no British premier could ever accept such an idea.

"Once we move on to the stage of being able to talk about the future partnership, that is where we believe the solution to the Irish border will be found," a senior UK official said.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar, who met Mrs May on the sidelines of the summit on Thursday, said he envisaged a trading relationship that was "so close that many of measures in the backstop may become unnecessary".

The EU guidelines say that "negotiations can only progress as long as all commitments undertaken so far are respected in full".

They also welcome a letter Mrs May wrote on Monday giving "written assurances notably regarding Ireland/Northern Ireland".

Days before the summit, EU President Donald Tusk had raised fears that some countries would not back the plan, with Spain in particular expressing concerns about the fate of the British territory of Gibraltar.

But he later announced that he had "good news" for Mrs May and officials said that Madrid had been placated by the addition of a special mention of Gibraltar in the guidelines.

AFP

Government & Economy

Some Chinese stocks are doing well out of this US trade war

US Congress approves US$1.3t spending bill, averts third shutdown of the year

Singapore consumer prices up 0.5% in February

Vietnam, South Korea agree to do US$100b in bilateral trade by 2020

US Senate passes huge spending bill, sends it to Trump

Malaysia's Mahathir gatecrashes 'too old to be PM' forum

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
2 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
3 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Walden_2_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won skid to multi-week lows on trade war fears

Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

US Congress approves US$1.3t spending bill, averts third shutdown of the year

Walden_1_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Some Chinese stocks are doing well out of this US trade war

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening