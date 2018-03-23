You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 6:59 AM

BP_Facebook_230318_19.jpg
It is a fresh example of tighter EU rules for technology giants following reports that a political consultancy misused the data of 50 million Facebook users in a bid to influence the 2016 US presidential election.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is planning to apply tougher consumer laws to social media networks and email providers like Facebook and Google's Gmail as scrutiny of data protection grows in the wake of an outcry over Facebook's handling of data.

Under the draft proposal first considered last year, authorities could levy fines of at least 4 per cent of turnover. Currently, EU consumer authorities can only levy small fines and some lack power to sanction companies at all for breaking consumer law.

It is a fresh example of tighter EU rules for technology giants following reports that a political consultancy misused the data of 50 million Facebook users in a bid to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

The proposal would extend the application of EU consumer law to "free" digital services for which consumers provide their personal data instead of paying with money, such as cloud storage services, social media and email accounts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Given the increasing economic value of personal data, those services are not simply 'free'", said the document seen by Reuters and due to be presented next month.

The proposal would give consumers the right to pre-contractual information and to cancel contracts within 14 days.

It would also require member states to ensure that their national consumer authorities can levy fines of at least 4 per cent of annual turnover, in line with those foreseen under an EU data protection law set to enter into force in May.

The European Commission is also planning a new law regulating the commercial practices of online platforms with smaller businesses, seeking to curtail their huge market power.

EU consumer authorities have been pressing Facebook, Twitter and Google to improve their user terms since last year but the changes made by the companies have been deemed insufficient and no enforcement action has been taken so far.

The proposal, if agreed by the European Parliament and member states, would also give consumer authorities more teeth to deal with scandals such as Dieselgate, where German carmaker Volkswagen cheated emissions tests.

The Dutch regulator fined Volkswagen 450,000 euros (S$730,000) for misleading consumers who bought its diesel cars, the maximum fine possible.

By contrast, VW has pledged billions of dollars to compensate owners of its diesel cars in the United States.

"The available penalties for infringements of consumer law are very different across the EU, and are often set at a low level," the document says.

"As a result, their deterrence in some countries is also low."

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
2 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
3 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Trump_230318_34.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks slide, bonds and yen gain as trade war fears drive rush to safety

BP_steel_230318_31.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

China eyes measures against US imports to balance tariffs on steel, aluminium

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday as fears of global trade war grow; STI down 2%

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening