You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU says 'show now in London' as onus on UK for Brexit progress

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 9:52 PM

dt-eu.jpg
The European Commission said it is waiting for a sign from the UK government before Brexit negotiations can resume.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission said it is waiting for a sign from the UK government before Brexit negotiations can resume.

"The show is now in London," commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday. "We stand ready here in the commission to resume talks with the United Kingdom at any moment in time when we get the sign that London is ready."

Talks between UK prime minister Theresa May and commission president Jean-Claude Juncker broke up on Monday without agreement after Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionists, who prop up Mrs May's government, objected to wording on the Irish border question.

EU officials expect Mrs May to return to Brussels later this week. They say Wednesday evening is the most likely time for further talks, but nothing has yet been fixed.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Indonesia to keep Opec membership frozen: deputy energy minister

US trade gap broadens in October on all-time record imports

Erdogan says he'd cut Israel ties if Trump acts on Jerusalem

EU blacklists 17 tax havens

Qatar says 2018 budget will focus on resisting economic boycott

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pavilion.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

SembMarine signs letter of intent with Shell for floating production unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening