EU says 'show now in London' as onus on UK for Brexit progress

The European Commission said it is waiting for a sign from the UK government before Brexit negotiations can resume.

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission said it is waiting for a sign from the UK government before Brexit negotiations can resume.

"The show is now in London," commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday. "We stand ready here in the commission to resume talks with the United Kingdom at any moment in time when we get the sign that London is ready."

Talks between UK prime minister Theresa May and commission president Jean-Claude Juncker broke up on Monday without agreement after Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionists, who prop up Mrs May's government, objected to wording on the Irish border question.

EU officials expect Mrs May to return to Brussels later this week. They say Wednesday evening is the most likely time for further talks, but nothing has yet been fixed.

BLOOMBERG