Euro-area economic boom to roll on after strong start to 2018

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Athens
EUROPE'S growth resurgence is showing little sign of losing steam yet and economists have taken notice.
In Bloomberg's monthly survey, the first of the year, respondents bumped up their 2018 outlook to 2.2 per cent, close to the decade-high 2.4 per cent pace estimated for
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo