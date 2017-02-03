You are here
Europe gets creative to win London-based banks after Brexit
Regulators offer a range of short-term workarounds to help them relocate
Frankfurt
REGULATORS in European countries competing for post-Brexit banking business are offering London-based banks a range of short-term workarounds to help them relocate, bankers, regulators and lawyers say.
Global banks have warned they might have to move their European bases
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg