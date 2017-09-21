You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Eurozone growth gaining momentum but inflation subdued: ECB Bulletin

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 4:22 PM

[FRANKFURT] Eurozone economic growth is gaining momentum and the rapid fall in the unemployment rate is encouraging but inflation has yet to show convincing signs of a sustained upward trend, requiring continued stimulus, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

The firming of the euro also presents a source of risk for inflation because it implies a moderation of price pressures, requiring monitoring, the ECB said in a regular economic bulletin that was largely consistent with its statement after this month's interest rate decision.

The ECB earlier this month left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged but said it would discuss "recalibration" next month, a signal taken by markets as confirmation that the bank would curb its stimulus from next year, given strong growth and a waning threat of deflation.

"The swift decline in euro area unemployment is particularly encouraging against a background of increasing labour supply," the ECB added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Nevertheless, broader measures of unemployment suggest that slack is still elevated in many euro area labour markets."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Merkel's party dips in poll but still way ahead before Sunday vote

BOJ masters yield curve but inflation failure draws critics

LTA forms new unit to implement the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project

GIC-backed JV to buy Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for US$909.1m

Australia's RBA head says rates will more likely go up than down

New Zealand election too close to call

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
2 Taking stock three years after oil rout
3 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
5 Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

fa-gic-20170920.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-backed JV to buy Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for US$909.1m

Sep 21, 2017
Stocks

Tat Hong says in ongoing talks on potential transactions, appoints adviser

Sep 21, 2017
Transport

LTA forms new unit to implement the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project

Tencent.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Technology

Tencent enters old-school finance with stake in China's CICC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening