Ex-Hong Kong leader Tsang pleads not guilty to bribery charge

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's former top leader, Donald Tsang, pleaded not guilty to a charge of bribery related to the refurbishment of an apartment he was renting by a businessman who had matters pending before the city's government.

Mr Tsang was accused Oct 11 of violating the city's Prevention of Bribery Ordinance. The bribery charge, in addition to the two counts of misconduct to which he had already pleaded not guilty, carries a maximum HK$500,000 (S$93,200) fine and seven years in jail.

Mr Tsang, 72, is the city's highest-ranking former official to face charges from the Independent Commission Against Corruption, intensifying scrutiny of ties between government officials and business interests in the former British colony.

The bow-tie-wearing Mr Tsang took the top job in 2005 after the resignation of Tung Chee-hwa. He presided during a period of soaring property prices and global financial turmoil.

BLOOMBERG